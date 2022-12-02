Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Wunderlich Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘BOOST’ School Spirit
Wunderlich Intermediate received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to fund the school spirit store and coffee cart managed by students to boost school spirit and morale. These additions will allow students to apply skills they are learning in their core content classes and electives, reinforce school values...
Benfer Elementary Awarded $6,498 from KEF for Special Education Grant
Benfer Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) students with the opportunity to experience a traditional general education classroom environment within the sheltered environment of a special education classroom. In addition, the grant allows the purchase of quality and ergonomically correct...
$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF
Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
Hassler Elementary Awarded $5,500 KEF Grant for ‘Klein-da-Cool Classroom’
Hassler Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide lessons that excite, engage, and memorably educate students. Learning will occur in a “transformed” classroom through a rigorous and personalized curriculum. During a surprise visit by the Klein ISD Education Foundation Celebration Express, the school was...
KEF Awards Nitsch Elementary $7,500 ‘Nitsch Needs Notes’ Grant
Nitsch Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide much-needed instruments for a school Orff ensemble. In addition, all grade levels will use instruments purchased from the grant during regular music classes. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant...
KEF Awards Bernshausen Elementary $7,000 for ‘Mirror Mirror on the Wall’ Grant
Bernshausen Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to transform a regular classroom into an observation classroom. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff were overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant
Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
Kaiser Elementary Awarded $20,362 KEF Lead the Spark Grant
Kaiser Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) Lead the Spark grant for their initiative ‘Paletero de Libros’ to provide a mobile library for the community. The Paletero de Libros is a cargo tricycle that unfolds into a tiny library kiosk, complete with books, a check-out station,...
Klein Collins Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘Find Comfort in a Four-Legged Friend’
Klein Collins High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to obtain a counseling comfort dog for the counseling office. Research shows that having a therapy dog in schools increases attendance, promotes a sense of belonging, reduces stress and anxiety, and can facilitate learning. During a surprise visit...
KEF Awards Klein Forest $1,097 ‘KF Print Shop’ Grant
Klein Forest High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to start a campus print shop to produce custom apparel for students and campus groups. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown.
Klenk Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting
The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized an amazing Klenk Elementary staff member and two outstanding students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Ms. Tammy Dukes is a third-grade teacher at Klenk Elementary and is this month’s distinguished educator. Her dedication to her...
Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved
Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
Klein ISD Earns ‘Superior’ Financial Integrity Rating 20 Years in a Row
For the 20th straight year, Klein ISD earned the top-level Superior Achievement rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). FIRST awards have been awarded for the past 20 years. Klein ISD has always received a Superior Achievement rating, the highest ranking available from FIRST. “We are so...
Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest
Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
Klein ISD Celebrates Veterans and Active-Duty Military Personnel at Annual Ceremony
The Klein ISD community gathered together to honor Veterans and active-duty military personnel this morning for the 22nd Annual Klein ISD Veterans Day Ceremony. It is with great honor that Klein ISD celebrates and expresses immense gratitude to these heroes. “Today, we honor every man and woman who has ever...
Klein ISD Board Incumbents Arellano and Ellis Win, Unofficial Results Show
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election for Positions 6 and 7 of the Klein ISD Board of Trustees show both Cathy Arellano (Position 6) and Rob Ellis (Position 7) have been re-elected to serve on the Klein ISD Board of Trustees, pending official election results and vote canvassing. Unofficial Election...
Klein ISD
Spring, TX
260
Followers
508
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.https://kleinisd.net
Comments / 0