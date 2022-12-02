ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Klein ISD

Wunderlich Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘BOOST’ School Spirit

Wunderlich Intermediate received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to fund the school spirit store and coffee cart managed by students to boost school spirit and morale. These additions will allow students to apply skills they are learning in their core content classes and electives, reinforce school values...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Benfer Elementary Awarded $6,498 from KEF for Special Education Grant

Benfer Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) students with the opportunity to experience a traditional general education classroom environment within the sheltered environment of a special education classroom. In addition, the grant allows the purchase of quality and ergonomically correct...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF

Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Nitsch Elementary $7,500 ‘Nitsch Needs Notes’ Grant

Nitsch Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide much-needed instruments for a school Orff ensemble. In addition, all grade levels will use instruments purchased from the grant during regular music classes. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Bernshausen Elementary $7,000 for ‘Mirror Mirror on the Wall’ Grant

Bernshausen Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to transform a regular classroom into an observation classroom. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff were overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant

Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Kaiser Elementary Awarded $20,362 KEF Lead the Spark Grant

Kaiser Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) Lead the Spark grant for their initiative ‘Paletero de Libros’ to provide a mobile library for the community. The Paletero de Libros is a cargo tricycle that unfolds into a tiny library kiosk, complete with books, a check-out station,...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Klein Forest $1,097 ‘KF Print Shop’ Grant

Klein Forest High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to start a campus print shop to produce custom apparel for students and campus groups. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klenk Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized an amazing Klenk Elementary staff member and two outstanding students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Ms. Tammy Dukes is a third-grade teacher at Klenk Elementary and is this month’s distinguished educator. Her dedication to her...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved

Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest

Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD

Spring, TX
260
Followers
508
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy