brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
WAFB.com
Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
brproud.com
Convicted felon from Baton Rouge arrested after fentanyl, heroin, guns and more discovered at town house
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one month ago, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible drug dealer. The tip went into detail about how a man nicknamed “Tae.” “Tae” was later identified as Davante Johnson, 25, of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
wbrz.com
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
2 teens injured in shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were injured in a shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on Timberside Drive. Police did not have details about the extent of the victim’s injuries. This...
Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
brproud.com
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the six people were in an unauthorized vehicle on South 17th Street and refused to stop for officers. Police said...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man faces up 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges on November 21. Laurance Wilson was caught with a gun in his vehicle on April 29 in Slidell, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to...
Man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner's Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning.
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
