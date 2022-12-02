ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

2 teens injured in shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were injured in a shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on Timberside Drive. Police did not have details about the extent of the victim’s injuries. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA

