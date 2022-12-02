ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group

December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
JUPITER, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Rennier A Martinez, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a General and Vascular Surgeon

December 2, 2022 – Board-certified general surgeon with a dedicated fellowship in vascular surgery, Rennier A Martinez, M.D., joins Baptist Health. Dr. Martinez performs a wide array of gastrointestinal, oncologic, and biliary operations. He focused his fellowship in complex endovascular aortic repair, carotid artery stenting and limb salvage. “We’re...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Spiritual Experience on Sunday Evenings

Scape Service on November 27 at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County residents chosen for judicial appointments by DeSantis

Two Palm Beach County residents received judicial appointments on Friday from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both were among seven picked by a local judicial nominating commission in October to fill two spots on the bench. The governor named John Parnofiello of Jupiter to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the vacancy created when Justice Renatha Francis...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy