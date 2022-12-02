Read full article on original website
Marla and Steve Garchik Make Generous Gift to Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
December 6, 2022 – Marla and Steve Garchik have generously gifted $1 million to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Steve is the founder of The Garchik Family Foundation, which was started in memory of his father. Marla is an active board member of the Foundation.
Premier Cardiologists to join Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group
December 5, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to welcome the area’s premier cardiologists Craig D. Vogel, DO, FACC, Rahul Aggarwal, MD and James Michael Gardner, Jr., DO, to the expanding Jupiter Medical Center Physician Group. “Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal...
As flu cases surge, free testing available at Palm Beach County schools
If someone in your household is sick, you are not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu cases are on the rise across the country, and health leaders said they are seeing that trend mirrored in our schools. Health Care District of Palm Beach County nurse Teffanie...
Rennier A Martinez, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a General and Vascular Surgeon
December 2, 2022 – Board-certified general surgeon with a dedicated fellowship in vascular surgery, Rennier A Martinez, M.D., joins Baptist Health. Dr. Martinez performs a wide array of gastrointestinal, oncologic, and biliary operations. He focused his fellowship in complex endovascular aortic repair, carotid artery stenting and limb salvage. “We’re...
Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
$200K worth of supplies distributed to Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of students in Palm Beach County will receive free, new school supplies next week thanks to the annual Tools for Schools program.
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Health Care District of Palm Beach County
Each appointee will take three previously vacant seats the Governor has the sole power to fill. Gov. Ron DeSantis has filled three commission vacancies for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, an independent taxing district that provides numerous local health care services. On Tuesday, DeSantis announced the appointments...
New School Next Year For Your Palm Beach County High School Student?
Boundary Meeting Set For Thursday. It Will Be Completely Virtual. Big Changes Possible In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach For Middle and High School Students. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — High School and Middle School zoning may be about to change dramatically for […]
Program offers up to $15,000 for low-income residents to replace HVAC
Palm Beach County is offering up to $15,000 for low-income residents to replace home air conditioning systems
Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
New curator seeks to bring socially engaged contemporary art to Palm Beach County museum
The Harris Gallery at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach has floor to ceiling glass walls that overlook a subtropical sculpture garden. It's where contemporary art meets nature — an apt spot for new arrival Arden Sherman to lay out her vision. The museum’s incoming contemporary...
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Spiritual Experience on Sunday Evenings
Scape Service on November 27 at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by new Palm Beach County high school
Roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by Palm Beach County's newest high school when it opens next August.
Two Palm Beach County residents chosen for judicial appointments by DeSantis
Two Palm Beach County residents received judicial appointments on Friday from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both were among seven picked by a local judicial nominating commission in October to fill two spots on the bench. The governor named John Parnofiello of Jupiter to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. He will fill the vacancy created when Justice Renatha Francis...
Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
Zoo Lights brings one million eco-friendly LED lights to the Palm Beach Zoo this holiday season
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Zoo Lights is back at the Palm Beach Zoo this holiday season! Walk through the unique glowing light displays throughout the Zoo’s 23 acres now through January 1, 2023. Each evening of Zoo Lights, the Zoo will reopen at 6:00 p.m....
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
