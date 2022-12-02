Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about Marshal Yanda going into team's Ring of Honor

The Baltimore Ravens host the Denver Broncos in Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium. It will be a game where Baltimore will look to get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, and also a game that one of the greatest Ravens of all-time will be going into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

The Ravens will be honoring former guard Marshal Yanda in front of the crowd in Baltimore for his hard work and dedication to the team for 13-years. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke after Friday’s practice about Yanda going into the prestigious Ring of Honor, saying it will be a great moment for Yand and his family, as well as the team.

“It means a lot. It’s a big deal. Being in the Ring of Honor in this organization is a career accomplishment. It’s something that I think many guys cherish, and all the guys that play here – or coach here – look at those guys in kind of a high degree of respect. Marshal [Yanda] is one of those guys. He’s at the top of the list. Just to have the chance to coach him for 13 years, to be with him every day for 13 years was a high honor. So, it’s great seeing him. He had great words for the team, and it’ll be a great moment for him, and for his family, and for all the fans on Sunday.”

Yanda is lauded as one of the best draft picks in Ravens history. Playing on the offensive line isn’t considered glamorous, but Yanda worked extremely hard to go out and perform at the highest level on Sundays. The eight-time Pro Bowler gets enshrined as a Baltimore Raven for life, with a trip to the Hall of Fame soon likely in the cards.