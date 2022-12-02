ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about Marshal Yanda going into team's Ring of Honor

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYip3_0jVfGHXJ00

The Baltimore Ravens host the Denver Broncos in Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium. It will be a game where Baltimore will look to get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, and also a game that one of the greatest Ravens of all-time will be going into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

The Ravens will be honoring former guard Marshal Yanda in front of the crowd in Baltimore for his hard work and dedication to the team for 13-years. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke after Friday’s practice about Yanda going into the prestigious Ring of Honor, saying it will be a great moment for Yand and his family, as well as the team.

“It means a lot. It’s a big deal. Being in the Ring of Honor in this organization is a career accomplishment. It’s something that I think many guys cherish, and all the guys that play here – or coach here – look at those guys in kind of a high degree of respect. Marshal [Yanda] is one of those guys. He’s at the top of the list. Just to have the chance to coach him for 13 years, to be with him every day for 13 years was a high honor. So, it’s great seeing him. He had great words for the team, and it’ll be a great moment for him, and for his family, and for all the fans on Sunday.”

Yanda is lauded as one of the best draft picks in Ravens history. Playing on the offensive line isn’t considered glamorous, but Yanda worked extremely hard to go out and perform at the highest level on Sundays. The eight-time Pro Bowler gets enshrined as a Baltimore Raven for life, with a trip to the Hall of Fame soon likely in the cards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990

It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make four roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around throughout the entirety of 2022. They’ve seen players go down and come back from injury, made trades and signed plenty of free agents along the way as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Baltimore is signing wide receiver DeSean...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy