whdh.com

Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com

Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
nbcboston.com

Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home

A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
whdh.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
valleypatriot.com

Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison

AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH

Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
whdh.com

‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
Wilmington Apple

New Class Of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District’s Attorney:. WOBURN, MA – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. The class includes: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; and Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA.
WHAV

Lupoli Companies Names Armstrong Vice President of Construction

Gary Armstrong recently joined Lupoli Companies of Lawrence as vice president of construction. Lupoli Companies is developer of a $160 million mixed residential and retail project on a 4.5-acre Merrimack Street, Haverhill, parcel, involving the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The company previously constructed the “Heights,” a 10-story mixed use building also in downtown Haverhill.
londonderrytimes.net

The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy

Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 $1,000 Winners

WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 2, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — Richdale. Thu, Dec 1, 2022 — $1,000 — Keno — Sunrise Market. Thu, Dec 1, 2022...
unhwildcats.com

'Cats Fall Short at Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. – The University of New Hampshire football team's bounce-back season and return to the NCAA FCS Division I Championships ended with a 35-19 second-round loss to the College of the Holy Cross on a wet and slippery Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon. UNH finished with a 9-4...
laconiadailysun.com

Joshua A. Beebe

LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.

