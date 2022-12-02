Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
nbcboston.com
whdh.com
valleypatriot.com
Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison
AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
whdh.com
‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
Wilmington Apple
New Class Of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District’s Attorney:. WOBURN, MA – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. The class includes: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; and Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA.
Lupoli Companies Names Armstrong Vice President of Construction
Gary Armstrong recently joined Lupoli Companies of Lawrence as vice president of construction. Lupoli Companies is developer of a $160 million mixed residential and retail project on a 4.5-acre Merrimack Street, Haverhill, parcel, involving the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The company previously constructed the “Heights,” a 10-story mixed use building also in downtown Haverhill.
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Council Must Not Strip Civil War Veterans Name From Park ~ PAYING ATTENTION!
There is a scheduled vote before the Lawrence City Council on December 6th that will replace the name of the park at South Lawrence’s 5 Corners (where the fountain was located) from “Stockton Park” to “Twomey Park.”. Roger Twomey was a former Lawrence City Councilor and...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 $1,000 Winners
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 2, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — Richdale. Thu, Dec 1, 2022 — $1,000 — Keno — Sunrise Market. Thu, Dec 1, 2022...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of December 4, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
unhwildcats.com
'Cats Fall Short at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – The University of New Hampshire football team's bounce-back season and return to the NCAA FCS Division I Championships ended with a 35-19 second-round loss to the College of the Holy Cross on a wet and slippery Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon. UNH finished with a 9-4...
laconiadailysun.com
Joshua A. Beebe
LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
