A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
3 Ways You Can Get Paid for Caring for a Family Member
The government wants to support caregivers -- and caregivers deserve to be paid.
Record Increase for Social Security Benefits: When Does COLA Take Effect?
Due to soaring inflation in 2022, recipients of Social Security benefits are about to see the largest payment increase in their checks since 1981, and the fourth highest bump of all time. The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security in 2023 will be 8.7%. That increase in benefits will add up...
Social Security COLA: When Will My Checks Be Increased?
Social Security beneficiaries will see the largest payment increase on their checks in more than 40 years in 2023. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up by 11.2%, the all-time record.
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone?
For many seniors, Social Security is a primary (or sole) source of income. There are several reasons why your benefits may not go as far as you think. Beefing up your savings could make retirement far more comfortable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth an average of $1,668 to go out to millions in five days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,668 per check, in only five days.
Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits
Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
Food Stamps Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits in December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Washington's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. Basic Food benefits...
4 reasons seniors should buy life insurance
Life insurance is one of the most important financial investments an adult can make. For a minimal fee to an insurance provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), the insured can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net in their absence. Some policy types can even offer the policyholder a cash account to use while they're still alive.
Watch Out for These 3 Social Security Scams — How To Protect Yourself
Scammers are making out big in 2022. With the rise in digital payments, inflation relief checks issued by various states throughout the year and the upcoming holidays, fraudsters are finding many...
Payments up to $4,194 in Social Security coming to Oklahoma residents
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Oklahoma. Currently, residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more each month with a 15.0% increase through October, according to this source.
