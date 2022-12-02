ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $4,194 in Social Security coming to Oklahoma residents

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Oklahoma. Currently, residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 15.0% increase through October, according to this source.

