Idaho Senate keeps same leadership team, but Den Hartog loses chairmanship

BOISE — Despite huge turnover in the Idaho Senate, Senate Republicans kept their entire same leadership team in place during contested caucus elections that ran late into the evening on Wednesday.

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was reelected to a second term, turning back a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. Winder then was unanimously elected Senate president pro tem by the entire Senate on Thursday morning during the chamber’s organizational session, though 19 of the 35 senators in the chamber are new.

Winder said he wasn’t surprised. “The strategy we took from the very beginning was keep our leadership team together,” he said, “because of the stability. There are going to be plenty of opportunities for new people.”

However, Den Hartog, who had chaired the Senate Transportation Committee, lost that chairmanship Thursday and won’t be chairing any committees this year.

“It’s the pro tem’s choice of who the chairmen are,” Winder told the Idaho Press on Thursday. “It had nothing to do with her running, and anybody can run for leadership that wants to. There were just some extenuating circumstances that I have not decided to ask her to be a chairman this year.”

It’s common in the House for members who make failed runs for majority leadership posts to lose positions in leadership, chairmanships or vice-chairmanships for several years as a consequence. For example, when Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, challenged then-Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, in 2020, she lost her vice-chairmanship on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for the next two years.

“Certainly the House has been more prone to do that than the Senate,” Winder said. However, he declined to say why he pulled Den Hartog’s chairmanship, and acknowledged that many will view it as retribution for challenging him for leadership.

Den Hartog said she was “not at all” sorry she ran for the top leadership post. “We had an opportunity to bring our caucus together and move forward, and it’s always good to have a choice,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of leadership elections where I never had a choice.”

“I’ll say I’m not surprised,” Den Hartog said about her loss of her chairmanship of the Transportation Committee. She noted that she’ll still serve on the committee, along with the Senate Education Committee, as before, and has an additional committee assignment, the Senate Resources Committee.

“I hadn’t had the opportunity before to be on resources, so I’m excited,” she said.

For the Senate Majority Leader position, the No. 2 leadership position in the Senate, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, turned back a challenge from newly reelected Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, who served one Senate term from 2016-18 before losing his 2018 reelection bid. Foreman, a retired police and military officer, is best known for shouting down and threatening with arrest a group of college students from his district who tried to visit him at the Capitol in 2018, as part of a Planned Parenthood lobbying effort regarding contraception.

Anthon is a fifth-term lawmaker who also is an attorney and has served as the Rupert city administrator since 2012.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, turned back a challenge from freshman Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, who moved to the Senate this year after one term in the House. Lee is a fifth-term senator who first won election to the leadership post two years ago. And Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, was unopposed for reelection.

Adams said he didn’t regret running, even though it’s virtually unknown for a freshman senator to be elected to majority leadership.

“I think it highlighted the range of views in the Senate,” Adams said. “A lot of the time in the Senate, you’ll see one race challenged, maybe none. So having such a huge number of new senators, I felt it was appropriate.”

He said making the leadership run also allowed him to meet and build relationships with existing senators, which was good because “this is a relationship business.”

Adams said of Den Hartog’s loss of her chairmanship, “It is within the purview of the pro tem. Personally, I don’t like it. I think competition is good.”

He added, “For all the talk of how we don’t want the new senators to make the Senate like the House, I guess we don’t have to do anything.”

“The House has a different energy to it, and a different culture. With so few senators returning that are familiar with the traditions of the Senate and having served, and new members that have been really outspoken in the House coming over, I can see why that’s a concern that that would happen.”

Adams said in the Senate this coming year, “I think the debates will probably be more robust.”