Mookie Betts has proven to be a superstar both on the field and the bowling alley, and now he is looking to continue showing off his talents with a controller. Betts is hosting his first Livestream on Twitch on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. PT, on his channel mookiebetts5050. As part of his stream, Betts will chat on his Discord server before playing Apex Legends, a battle royale shooter game where each team tries to be the last one standing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO