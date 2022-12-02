ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?

It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
WINNER, SD
Say What? South Dakota Is Filled Full of a Bunch of Fast-Talkers?

I think the common perception of people living here in the Midwest or flyover country as coasties like to refer to it, is we are a bunch of uneducated, simple-minded, slowing-moving, uncultured folk. This part of the country has been labeled as being packed full of lots of farmers, lots of open space, not much, if any diversity, and completely devoid of any fast-talking, well-read, slick, sophisticated city types.
IOWA STATE
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa

Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
IOWA STATE
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?

It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
MINNESOTA STATE
