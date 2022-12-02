Read full article on original website
South Dakota Beats Minnesota And Iowa For ‘Best States To Live’
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are close neighbors, but this study says they are not equal when it comes to being the best place to live. I have personally spent a lot of time living, working, and vacationing in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. They are three uniquely different states...
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Bakeries With Best Bread in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Baking bread is an art. Anyone who has mastered it, (like my sisters) will say, "Oh it's no big deal!", but I disagree. In study after study, the smell of baking bread is always one of peoples' favorite aromas, followed by other items like baking cinnamon rolls, (another kind of bread).
Think Fast, Do You Know South Dakota’s Top 5 Fast Food Chains?
Fast food, almost every one of us has eaten it at least once, some of us, once a day, which would help explain the size of some us, right? Just ask our bathroom scales. Fast food chains are a staple of the restaurant industry all over the country. Did you...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Based on Livability Score
There are countless amazing places to call "home" in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. From the area of the boundary waters in the northeast to the sprawling farmland of the southwest, and everywhere in between; there's truly something for everyone in Minnesota. With that being said, some places outshine...
Say What? South Dakota Is Filled Full of a Bunch of Fast-Talkers?
I think the common perception of people living here in the Midwest or flyover country as coasties like to refer to it, is we are a bunch of uneducated, simple-minded, slowing-moving, uncultured folk. This part of the country has been labeled as being packed full of lots of farmers, lots of open space, not much, if any diversity, and completely devoid of any fast-talking, well-read, slick, sophisticated city types.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
South Dakota #1 In Decreased Unemployment Claims, Minnesota #39
Pat yourself on the back once again South Dakota. We're saving the feds more money. In the form of unemployment claims. Even though high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more, a new report indicates that a reduction in claims is dramatically less than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Dakota Volleyball Makes ESPN..But They Aren’t The Highlight
It's always exciting to see South Dakota college sports make a major sports highlight on networks like ESPN. One South Dakota university just made an appearance on an ESPN highlight. However, this South Dakota team wasn't the main attraction in this epic video. The University of South Dakota volleyball team...
Amazing Animal Video From Remote Minnesota Snowmobile Trail
Check out this amazing video from a remote Minnesota snowmobile trail. It's the highlights from a year's worth of capturing wild animals as they move through the rustic Northwoods. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video of cool animal highlights. They took a year's worth of footage and condensed it down...
Iowa among States Hit by Most Weather Disasters in Last Decade
During a week where a lot of us saw our first measurable snowfall of the season, we were all reminded about how much the weather can wreak havoc on our lives in short order. And while our recent precipitation fell far short of a blizzard, we know full well just how devastating the weather can be.
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Talented South Dakota Singer Voted Off ‘The Voice’
South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After another live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Semi-Final round. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
South Dakota & Iowa Residents Can Win Free McDonald’s For Life
We all try to eat healthier. However, sometimes we just crave the taste of a juicy burger and greasy fries. McDonald's is one of the many fast food establishments that gives you this delicious meal in a snap. What if I told you that you can potentially win free McDonald's...
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
