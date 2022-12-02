We hope you will join us for the Goleta City Council meeting this Tuesday, December 6, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.). It will be a special meeting as we thank Councilmember Roger S. Aceves for his 16 years of distinguished service to the City. Councilmember Aceves is the longest-serving Councilmember in the City’s history and never missed a meeting. He was first elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006, and was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He served as Mayor in 2009 and again in 2012. At the upcoming December 6 meeting, he will be presented with a City Tile and attendees will have the opportunity to express their appreciation in person or via Zoom. You can also submit your comments in advance to be read at the meeting. See participation instructions below. If you prefer to send him a message via e-mail he can be reached at raceves@cityofgoleta.org through the end of his term on December 20, 2022.

