Santa Barbara Airport Community Workshop THIS Wednesday, December 7

The public is invited to a Santa Barbara Airport (Airport) Community Workshop at a Special Goleta City Council meeting this Wednesday, December 7, at 5:30 p.m. in Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive, Suite B). The meeting is also available virtually via Zoom. Additional instructions on how to participate are below. This is a great opportunity for the Goleta community to meet the new City of Santa Barbara Airport Director, Chris Hastert, get an update on future airport projects, and learn more about the Airport’s aircraft noise program. Council will have an opportunity to ask questions of Airport staff and take public comment.
Join Us Tonight to Honor Councilmember Roger S. Aceves at Council Meeting

We hope you will join us for the Goleta City Council meeting this Tuesday, December 6, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.). It will be a special meeting as we thank Councilmember Roger S. Aceves for his 16 years of distinguished service to the City. Councilmember Aceves is the longest-serving Councilmember in the City’s history and never missed a meeting. He was first elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006, and was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He served as Mayor in 2009 and again in 2012. At the upcoming December 6 meeting, he will be presented with a City Tile and attendees will have the opportunity to express their appreciation in person or via Zoom. You can also submit your comments in advance to be read at the meeting. See participation instructions below. If you prefer to send him a message via e-mail he can be reached at raceves@cityofgoleta.org through the end of his term on December 20, 2022.

