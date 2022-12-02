DALLAS — One of the more welcoming surprises to come out of 2020 was Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders taking the head football coach job at Jackson State. Sanders didn't just bring cache to the HBCU program, but established a winning culture. Since the 2021 fall season, the Tigers have yet to lose a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and Jackson State has gone 22-2 with Sanders at the helm. Bigger programs are starting to inquire as to the two-time Super Bowl champion's interest in coaching at their schools.

