Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
NFL World Worried About Patrick Mahomes Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback limped off the field prior to an errant field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes appeared to be in some pain as he walked off the field against the Bengals. "That limp for Mahomes isn't great..." one fan wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Insane Touchdown Run
Patrick Mahomes usually makes highlights with his arm via awe-inspiring throws. This time, he scored another sensational touchdown on a play more resembling NBA action. With the game tied in the third quarter, Andy Reid left his Kansas City Chiefs offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal. Mahomes scrambled, jumped in the air, and lunged the ball toward the end zone.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by Deion Sanders' success as coach
DALLAS — One of the more welcoming surprises to come out of 2020 was Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders taking the head football coach job at Jackson State. Sanders didn't just bring cache to the HBCU program, but established a winning culture. Since the 2021 fall season, the Tigers have yet to lose a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and Jackson State has gone 22-2 with Sanders at the helm. Bigger programs are starting to inquire as to the two-time Super Bowl champion's interest in coaching at their schools.
Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield
The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday after the quarterback went 1-5 as a starter this season and posted an NFL-worst 18.2 QBR.
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bold Deion Sanders take amid Colorado football buzz
Can Deion Sanders coach in the NFL? If you’re going to ask Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the answer is an easy “Yes.”. Amid the rumors of Sanders’ move to Colorado football, Jones was asked whether Coach Prime would ever be an option to lead the Cowboys. While the Dallas boss refused to make any guarantee or assumption, he did highlight that the former NFL star is “very capable” of becoming a head coach in the pros.
Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
Fox’s NFL Ratings have been through the roof this year, and Thanksgiving was no exception. The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day... The post Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Is Thinking Of Legendary Quarterback's Family
The NFL World has been thinking of a legendary quarterback's family this week. TMZ Sports reported that Terry Bradshaw's family show, The Bradshaw Bunch, would not be returning for another season, due to a health issue.. Bradshaw has been battling cancer over the past year. "Production sources tell TMZ ......
Comments / 0