LSU’s 2022 football season will end in the exact same spot where its 2023 will begin: at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. LSU received an invitation to play in the Citrus Bowl (now sponsored by Cheez-It) to play Purdue. LSU and Purdue will play on Monday, January 2 at 1:00 P.M. ET. It will be the first time LSU has ever played Purdue in football. I assume the winner of this game gets full custody of #good quarterback Danny Etling.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO