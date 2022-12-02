Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Georgia players troll LSU with ‘Get the Gat’ celebration in locker room
Georgia players trolled LSU during their locker room celebration after winning the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Georgia beat LSU 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to win the conference. The victory made Georgia 13-0 and put them in the No. 1 spot for the College Football Playoff.
999ktdy.com
LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Makes Huge Announcement About Future There
Huge news is coming out of Baton Rouge. LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Bouotte has announced his commitment to LSU. Many had Boutte leaving LSU after this season and declaring himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Daft. Well, in a statement released by LSU, it appears that Boutte will be...
lafourchegazette.com
LSU receiver entering transfer portal
A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU to Play Purdue in Citrus Bowl
LSU’s 2022 football season will end in the exact same spot where its 2023 will begin: at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. LSU received an invitation to play in the Citrus Bowl (now sponsored by Cheez-It) to play Purdue. LSU and Purdue will play on Monday, January 2 at 1:00 P.M. ET. It will be the first time LSU has ever played Purdue in football. I assume the winner of this game gets full custody of #good quarterback Danny Etling.
KSLA
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
brproud.com
Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Ascension Catholic football player Bryce Leonard is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-27)
By Buck Ringgold Bryce Leonard accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense in a playoff win for his football squad. Leonard, a senior quarterback at Ascension Catholic, made an impact both with his passing and running the ball in a Division IV select quarterfinal playoff. He rushed for ...
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge
An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
