Baton Rouge, LA

999ktdy.com

LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Makes Huge Announcement About Future There

Huge news is coming out of Baton Rouge. LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Bouotte has announced his commitment to LSU. Many had Boutte leaving LSU after this season and declaring himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Daft. Well, in a statement released by LSU, it appears that Boutte will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LSU receiver entering transfer portal

A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU to Play Purdue in Citrus Bowl

LSU’s 2022 football season will end in the exact same spot where its 2023 will begin: at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. LSU received an invitation to play in the Citrus Bowl (now sponsored by Cheez-It) to play Purdue. LSU and Purdue will play on Monday, January 2 at 1:00 P.M. ET. It will be the first time LSU has ever played Purdue in football. I assume the winner of this game gets full custody of #good quarterback Danny Etling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
GONZALES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

