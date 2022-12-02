Bucknell students are gearing up for the most dreaded time of the year: finals week. After a blissful ten-day break from anything school-related, students return to campus and experience a whirlwind of final assignments, presentations, papers and exams. Bertrand Library is overflowing with students, who are setting up camp in all corners of the building and preparing to study hard in hopes of ending the semester on a positive note.

