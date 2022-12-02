Read full article on original website
Students prepare for finals week
Bucknell students are gearing up for the most dreaded time of the year: finals week. After a blissful ten-day break from anything school-related, students return to campus and experience a whirlwind of final assignments, presentations, papers and exams. Bertrand Library is overflowing with students, who are setting up camp in all corners of the building and preparing to study hard in hopes of ending the semester on a positive note.
Bucknell career center offers half-credit elective course
The Center for Career Advancement offered a half-credit course this fall semester, UNIV 175, for the first time after months of planning and structuring. Pam Keiser, Sarah Bell, Marilyn Schull, Christa Matlack and Patti Meyers all work in conjunction at the career center together, as well as form the faculty for the five course sections offered.
Yale sued over 'systemic discrimination' against students with mental health disabilities
Yale University is being sued over what students say is "systemic discrimination" against students with mental health disabilities. Several students and the advocacy group Elis for Rachael filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut alleging that the Ivy League institution unfairly treats students struggling with their mental health and that it has failed to modify its policies to accommodate them.
