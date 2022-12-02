ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: High school football team wins championship with wild last-second touchdown

The final play of a Minnesota high school football championship was an answered prayer as a hail mary led New London-Spicer High School to victory in the waning seconds of the game. Quarterback Blake Schultz threw the ball from near midfield approximately 35 yards to wide receiver Grant Paffrath, who...
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats Head Coach Oscar Glasscock retiring after 4 seasons

CULLMAN, Ala. – After four seasons on the sidelines at his alma mater, Cullman High School Head Football Coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire. Glasscock led the Bearcats to four straight playoff appearances after taking over in 2019, compiling a record of 28-17. “For me, it really just came down to a gut feel. It’s time. It really is as simple as that. It just feels like the right time and this season was so much fun. This senior class especially was great, and it was a real player-led team. They just played so hard on Friday nights, and they...
The Associated Press

Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards passing, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in one game. That feat came a week after Hurts set an Eagles’ single-game rushing record for a quarterback. The swole numbers all help build Hurts’ MVP bid. And they keep the Eagles as the team to beat in the NFC and on the short list of teams that can win a Super Bowl.
Sheridan Media

Weekend Sports Wrap up

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS – The high school winter sports season starts this week the Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams tip off at a three day event in Riverton starting Thursday we will broadcast those games on KWYO14-10 AM and 106.9 FM. The Bronc wrestlers will host a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy