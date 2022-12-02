CULLMAN, Ala. – After four seasons on the sidelines at his alma mater, Cullman High School Head Football Coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire. Glasscock led the Bearcats to four straight playoff appearances after taking over in 2019, compiling a record of 28-17. “For me, it really just came down to a gut feel. It’s time. It really is as simple as that. It just feels like the right time and this season was so much fun. This senior class especially was great, and it was a real player-led team. They just played so hard on Friday nights, and they...

