WDIO-TV
Mountain Iron-Buhl football pulls off miracle comeback winning first state title in 50 years
The Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football team pulled off the comeback of their careers Saturday morning besting Spring Grove 28-25 to claim the 9-Man state football championship and finish their season undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium. This marked MIB’s first state championship appearance since 1972, the first year of the Minnesota...
Millville High School football captures first Group 4 state title after wild finish
PISCATAWAY – The roller coaster that was the Millville High School football team’s season looked like it was finally going off the rails Saturday night. The Thunderbolts had the first-ever Group 4 state championship won. Kyon Conyers’ interception with 1:50 left seemingly secured the crown. A few runs...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: High school football team wins championship with wild last-second touchdown
The final play of a Minnesota high school football championship was an answered prayer as a hail mary led New London-Spicer High School to victory in the waning seconds of the game. Quarterback Blake Schultz threw the ball from near midfield approximately 35 yards to wide receiver Grant Paffrath, who...
David Amador, Jacoby Davis shine as North Shore routs Atascocita to advance to 6A DI Texas football state semifinals
Senior cornerback Jacoby Davis and senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback David Amador combined for three TDs, as the North Shore Mustangs routed district rival Humble Atascocita 38-7 in the Region III-6A DI championship game
PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats Head Coach Oscar Glasscock retiring after 4 seasons
CULLMAN, Ala. – After four seasons on the sidelines at his alma mater, Cullman High School Head Football Coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire. Glasscock led the Bearcats to four straight playoff appearances after taking over in 2019, compiling a record of 28-17. “For me, it really just came down to a gut feel. It’s time. It really is as simple as that. It just feels like the right time and this season was so much fun. This senior class especially was great, and it was a real player-led team. They just played so hard on Friday nights, and they...
Report: Pine-Richland Phil Jurkovec transferring home to Pitt
We now have a pretty good idea why Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis is entering the transfer portal again after only one year in Pittsburgh. Reports say Phil Jurkovec is coming home.
Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards passing, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in one game. That feat came a week after Hurts set an Eagles’ single-game rushing record for a quarterback. The swole numbers all help build Hurts’ MVP bid. And they keep the Eagles as the team to beat in the NFC and on the short list of teams that can win a Super Bowl.
Bryson Washington's last-second TD lifts Franklin over Columbus, into 3A DI Texas football state semifinals
Franklin senior RB Bryson Washington — a Baylor Bears commit — scored a game-winning touchdown run on 4th and 4 with 27 seconds left in the game to seal an exhilarating 24-21 win for the Lions over the Columbus Cardinals in the Region III-3A DI championship game
Sheridan Media
Weekend Sports Wrap up
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS – The high school winter sports season starts this week the Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams tip off at a three day event in Riverton starting Thursday we will broadcast those games on KWYO14-10 AM and 106.9 FM. The Bronc wrestlers will host a...
