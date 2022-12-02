There's nothing quite like the joy of walking into a bakery with the aroma of bread wafting in the air. Well, if you can mimic the effect at home, we'd consider that a step up. Thanks to recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply, making your own bread is straightforward. You won't need fancy machines (just a Dutch oven), nor will you have to knead dough until your arms are sore. This easy no-knead bread recipe comes together with very little skill required.

