A group of Williamsport High School seniors were treated to a special guest this week: Academy Award Winner Tom Woodruff Jr. The 12th grade English class, taught by Spring Moore, had just completed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Woodruff led discussion as the class viewed and discussed a variety of images of monster iterations over time, as well as several film clips, and explored the differences between Shelley’s novel and the “monster” versions in popular culture and film adaptations. Woodruff, a Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College grad, made a career in Hollywood with creature creation and effects, having worked on films such as Terminator, Predator, Alien Resurrection, and Escape from Witch Mountain. In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects for his Death Becomes Her.

3 DAYS AGO