Art professor’s wood engravings get international recognition
Williamsport, Pa. — Three wood engravings crafted by a Penn College professor are part of an international exhibit in Bulgaria. David Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, are among artwork exhibited at the 2022 International Contemporary Miniprint of Kazanlak exhibition at the Kazanlak Art Gallery in Bulgaria. The exhibition features more than 500 original works from over 180 artists in 40 countries. Moyer’s “Utopia 4,”...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Former school building in Washingtonville getting new life
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — If you've been to Washingtonville in the last 92 years, you may have seen the DeLong Memorial School. It was built in 1930 by Frank DeLong, a local inventor. "1930 through the late 1970s, and then it served a variety of purposes after that up until...
bucknellian.net
Bucknell Women’s Swimming finishes on top
The Bucknell women’s swim and dive team worked tirelessly over the weekend to take first place out of eight teams at the Bucknell Invitational. The Bison were leading after both Friday and Saturday and were able to finish strong and prevail with four program top-10 times on Sunday. The Bison won with a total score of 1,312 points over Fordham’s 1,151.5 points. Fordham was the second place team.
'Christmas on the Home Front' in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Christmas on the homefront was held at the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum in Berwick. Tom McLaughlin, the curator of the museum, says they've had an amazing response since it opened in April. "We've had a visitor from the Czech Republic, a family from Sweden, some folks...
Fork Over Love announces December meal distributions and holiday giving opportunities
Fork Over Love has announced two meal distributions in December, along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
Bloomsburg workers go on strike
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Just three weeks before Christmas, it is not carolers lining the streets in part of Bloomsburg, but instead, workers walking a picket line. Saturday marks the third day of a strike at a car and truck insulation manufacturer. The gloomy weather seemed to fit the mood outside Autoneum Automotive North America […]
Evangelical hospital welcomes new physicians
Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has added three new physicians, officials announced this week. The hospital welcomed neurologists Kelly Baldwin and Christopher Cummings, and critical care doctor Katherine Patil to its staff. As neurologists, Drs. Baldwin and Cummings specialize in diseases and treatment of the nervous system. Both physicians are practicing at Neurology of Evangelical. As a critical care physician, Dr. Patil specializes in serious and critical illnesses and...
Third annual Winterfest returns to Mountain Top
WRIGHT TWP. — A perfect holiday landscape filled with trinkets and trees — all waiting to find their new homes — filled Geor
Lancaster Farming
Saving Lives in Health Care While Saving the Planet Through Sustainable Flower Farming
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — When Jonathan and Janna Bastian of Hickory View Farms bought their 21-acre property several years ago in Union County, Pennsylvania, they had a clear vision. They knew the home they wanted to build and the farmstead they wanted to create for the health of their family. While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their home-building plans, they eventually moved in on May 2021, having already established about an acre of flowers.
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Trinity falls to Southern Columbia in state semifinals
SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity’s run toward a state title came to an end at the hands of the five-time defending state champs, Southern Columbia. The Shamrocks fell to the Tigers 42-7 in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals. But it was still a successful season for Trinity, who won their first district title since […]
Academy Award winner makes guest appearance at local high school
A group of Williamsport High School seniors were treated to a special guest this week: Academy Award Winner Tom Woodruff Jr. The 12th grade English class, taught by Spring Moore, had just completed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Woodruff led discussion as the class viewed and discussed a variety of images of monster iterations over time, as well as several film clips, and explored the differences between Shelley’s novel and the “monster” versions in popular culture and film adaptations. Woodruff, a Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College grad, made a career in Hollywood with creature creation and effects, having worked on films such as Terminator, Predator, Alien Resurrection, and Escape from Witch Mountain. In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects for his Death Becomes Her.
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Co. Sets Opening for Latest Pennsylvania Store
The Giant Co. is growing in its home state of Pennsylvania with the impending opening of a new location in Benner Township. The store will open its doors on Dec. 16 and will employ about 100 people in full- and part-time positions. The 50,000-square-foot Benner Township store, located at 2699...
