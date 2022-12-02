Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Michigan State basketball: TV and live stream info for Wednesday
Penn State opens its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday with a home game against Michigan State. The Spartans could be ripe for the picking for the Nittany Lions as Penn State is a rare favorite against the perennial Big Ten contender. Yes, a Michigan State team that celebrated a win earlier this season over Kentucky will be an underdog on the road against Penn State. Michigan State has faced much stiffer competition than Penn State so far this season, but the Spartans have lost two straight games to Notre Dame and Northwestern as they look to bounce back against Penn State....
H.S. Basketball Roundup: Abilene High races past Early; Cooper rips Legacy
Chris Motl poured in a game-high 16 points, and Jake Breckenridge added 10 as Abilene High beat Early 62-28 in a non-district boys basketball game Tuesday at Eagle Gym. Motl hit four of AHS’ 12 3-point goals, while Early had 11 total field goals. Brooks Reese hit three treys and finished with nine points for the Eagles (5-7), who jumped out to a 12-2 lead and led 33-8 at halftime. ...
