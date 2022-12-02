Penn State opens its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday with a home game against Michigan State. The Spartans could be ripe for the picking for the Nittany Lions as Penn State is a rare favorite against the perennial Big Ten contender. Yes, a Michigan State team that celebrated a win earlier this season over Kentucky will be an underdog on the road against Penn State. Michigan State has faced much stiffer competition than Penn State so far this season, but the Spartans have lost two straight games to Notre Dame and Northwestern as they look to bounce back against Penn State....

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO