Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams
When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
Rare Leucistic White Deer Spotted Among the Snow in New York
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
natureworldnews.com
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Deer Takes On Inflatable Frosty The Snowman In Texas Family’s Front Yard
I don’t remember Bambi and Frosty every colliding and if they didn’t I can’t imagine it going like this. Wildlife can be hilarious sometimes though. With ongoing development of cities and towns, people are taking up more and more of these animals’ habitat each day. They are learning fast and can survive just fine in human areas. Deer in particular are doing very well in urban environments.
Farmer Has Great Hack for Keeping Backyard Chickens Warm Through Winter
Every backyard chicken owner should watch this!
birdsandblooms.com
Grow a Berry Heavy Gold Winterberry Bush for Beauty and the Birds
If you’re looking for a bird-friendly plant that’ll also provide some eye-catching interest in fall and winter, look no further than a Berry Heavy Gold winterberry bush. Beyond its wildlife appeal, it also shines in holiday decor. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard. Check...
Two Grizzly Bears Fight Over Salmon On Alaskan Waterfall, Before One Takes A Big Ol’ Leap Off
Bears just being bears is always fun to watch. Brown bears in Alaska are a staple. People travel for miles and miles to see the large groups of bears that gather near waterbodies to eat the large salmon that inhabit the waters. A salmon is like gold to a bear....
bucknellian.net
Thanksgiving Leftovers Temporarily Solve Food Insecurity
Now that Thanksgiving break is truly well and done, students are returning to their classes with a renewed sense of determination. Finals season is in full swing, and students are hungry for another break. Something else students are hungry for? Food. Food insecurity has always been an issue on campus,...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
newyorkalmanack.com
Squirrel Talk: Gray Squirrel Communication
Their vocalizations – squeaks, moans, buzzes, barks, and clucks – can sound like noises made by cats, chickens, jays, catbirds, even ducks. The gray squirrel is one of two species of tree squirrels in the Northeast. The other, the red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus), is more territorial than its larger cousin and is the more vocal of the two. In a mostly coniferous forest, the squirrel you hear chattering is likely a red squirrel, which feeds mainly on the seeds of evergreen trees. Gray squirrels are more common in mature hardwood forests or mixed deciduous-conifer forests, where they find tree nuts, holes for nesting, and a dense canopy to hide in.
intothelightadventures.com
Young Turkey Vulture
Young Turkey Vulture, we are at a campground this weekend that has plenty of turkey vultures hanging about. Mainly because people feed the stray cats here and then these hungry birds come down from the trees and eat the left over cat food. Nothing goes unnoticed by these birds, I...
a-z-animals.com
Gigantic Grizzly Turns a Tree Into Mulch After Using It for a Back Scratcher
Gigantic Grizzly Turns a Tree Into Mulch After Using It for a Back Scratcher. Filmed on the border of Lake Clark National Park in Alaska, this short clip is a close-up view of a huge grizzly bear scratching up against a tree. The tree stands up quite well but loses a few of its smaller branches in the encounter! We learn that this grizzly has just had a fight with another bear and, according to the video notes, he is marking his territory and displaying his dominance by rubbing up against this tree.
Wildlife takes revenge when farmer fences off land
* This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The month of August brings good tidings to the people in the county I grew up in. The long rains have given way to an occasional shower and the weather settles into a negotiated compromise of warm days and cold nights.
