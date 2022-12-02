Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalty kicks to keep its World Cup dream alive. Croatian keeper Dominik Livaković was the star of the show, making three saves in the shootout. Croatia buried its first two chances before hitting the post on the third and sending Japan home with a make in the fourth round. Livaković Read more... The post Croatia keeper makes history in World Cup shootout appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

20 MINUTES AGO