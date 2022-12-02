Read full article on original website
Croatia keeper makes history in World Cup shootout
Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalty kicks to keep its World Cup dream alive. Croatian keeper Dominik Livaković was the star of the show, making three saves in the shootout. Croatia buried its first two chances before hitting the post on the third and sending Japan home with a make in the fourth round.
England World Cup success could drive up Covid infections, scientists warn
England’s progress in the World Cup could drive up the number of Covid cases across the country this winter, scientists have warned. Researchers say that mass gatherings in pubs, and in homes where friends and relatives get together to watch the team compete in Qatar, could lead to a rise in infections.
foodsafetynews.com
Italy hit by new Listeria outbreak with one dead
Italian authorities are investigating a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 22 people and killed one. Mortadella sold by Veroni is being looked at as a potential source but an official link has not been confirmed by authorities. In early November, a number of recalls were published for Veroni mortadella due...
brytfmonline.com
Fewer and fewer Portuguese people have HIV and AIDS in Portugal
On this World AIDS Day, it is important to mention that the National Institute of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA) and the Directorate General of Health (DGS) released, on Tuesday, the “Report on HIV infection in Portugal – 2022” – a document on the status of HIV infection HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in Portugal.
