bucknellian.net
Students prepare for finals week
Bucknell students are gearing up for the most dreaded time of the year: finals week. After a blissful ten-day break from anything school-related, students return to campus and experience a whirlwind of final assignments, presentations, papers and exams. Bertrand Library is overflowing with students, who are setting up camp in all corners of the building and preparing to study hard in hopes of ending the semester on a positive note.
theodysseyonline.com
How My Feelings And Thoughts About High School Changed As A College Student
I am currently doing my fifth year in college. It has been four years since I graduated from high school. As the years go by after high school, my feelings and thoughts about high school changes. I do not see any of my classmates and friends every day. Some days, I forget about them because I am too focused and busy lately. As a college student, I learned that high school friendships, relationships, and feelings do not last long.
