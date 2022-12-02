Read full article on original website
Whatever the outcome of the midterms, don’t expect Republicans to return to ‘normal’
In 2010, the then conservative Canadian-American commentator David Frum feared that the conservative Tea Party movement would radicalize the Republican party, which would bring it short-term gain but long-term loss. Two years later, after some unconventional Tea Party candidates had defeated establishment “Republicans in name only” in primaries to then lose in the general elections – like Christine “I’m not a witch” O’Donnell in Delaware or Richard “God intended your rape child” Mourdock in Indiana – the Republican establishment successfully blamed the Tea Party movement for the party’s electoral defeats and regained control, albeit, as it turned out in 2015, for just a few years.
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Supreme Court weighs increasing state lawmakers’ power during elections
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution. A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month’s midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina. The question for the justices is whether...
For Republicans reviewing 2022, time to ask the impolite questions
Campaign “autopsies” conducted by political parties tend to be polite, or useful, but not both. The reason is simple: those conducting the reviews tend to be politicians and consultants with a direct interest in not offending decision-makers whose endorsements or contracts will be coveted in the future. The...
Supreme Court redistricting case could allow Democrats to gerrymander California
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week for a Republican-led case about redistricting authority. In California, it could give Democrats absolute power over the drawing of congressional maps.
Voters Said 'No' to Extremism, and 'Yes' to Dreamers | Opinion
A breakthrough is urgently needed and imminently doable. It's up to leaders from both parties to seize the opportunity.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it. At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. On Tuesday, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer told the justices that federal law does “not create an unyielding mandate to apprehend and remove” every one of the more than 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Supreme Court returns to immigration in test of Biden's power to choose deportation targets
The latest immigration case at the high court is one of several challenging Biden's ability to make policy without clear authorization from Congress.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
Biggest Threat to American Democracy (Opinion)
What is the biggest threat to American democracy's survival? Let's examine this crucial issue and consider its possible consequences. Coat of arms of the United States of America, as depicted on passports, embassies, and the Great Seal.By Ssolbergj - Own work. CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Democracy Prevailed at the Midterms, But Roadblocks Remain | Opinion
The changes alienated Americans support might benefit Republicans in some places and Democrats in others. They also might create opportunities for new parties and coalitions to emerge. Along the way, they would give all Americans the sense that their voices matter.
Pennsylvania Republicans reconsider mail-in voting in wake of midterm losses
Some Pennsylvania GOP members are beginning to reconsider their party’s stance on mail-in voting as the party reckons with major losses in the midterm elections that may be partly attributable to their aversion to the practice. Over the last two years, Republican lawmakers and candidates in the Keystone State...
Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races
CNN — Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these...
Op-Ed: Democrats suppress voter turnout in local elections
"I think most newspapermen by definition have to be liberal; if they're not liberal, by my definition of it, then they can hardly be good newspapermen." – Walter Cronkite The Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 triggered national apoplexy, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, admonishing them as Jim Crow 2. The fallout from Biden's rant led to Major League Baseball relocating its all-star game to Colorado. But sorting fact from fiction indicates this was Democratic politics at its worst since Colorado's voting laws...
Republicans Doubled Down on Anti-LGBTQ+ Rhetoric in the Midterms. It Wasn’t a Winning Platform
This post originally appeared on The 19th. The numbers say what headlines haven’t: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric carries little weight with voters, even if the talking points make a lot of noise. That’s one of the takeaways experts and advocates are reaching after a lukewarm showing by far-right Republicans during the midterms.
