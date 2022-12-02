Read full article on original website
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
France 24
Iranian press sceptical about claim morality police has been abolished
Iran's conservative press on Monday ignored reports that the Islamic republic has scrapped its morality police after weeks of protests, a story that ran on the front pages of only four reformist dailies. Even some of the reformist newspapers raised questions about the news. Iran has been rocked by more...
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
An activist group tells CNN that Iranian regime forces killed 27-year-old Mehran Samaak for celebrating the US soccer win over Iran. Iranian police denied that Samak was killed by authorities and announced the arrest of several suspects, Iran's state aligned Tasmin news agency reported. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has the story.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
U.S. warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
US Embassy warns 'darker skinned' citizens over Dominican Republic's migration measures
Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests
The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
BBC
'Israeli women and their Gulf sisters are so similar'
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes the first meeting of the forum she co-founded as "how the sisterhood started". Ms Hassan-Nahoum, the Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, is referring to the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum. It was set up back in the autumn of 2020, immediately following the signing of the historic, US-brokered Abraham...
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Sahel insurgency could 'engulf' West Africa, Ghana President says
ACCRA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday warned that a rampant Islamist insurgency in West Africa's Sahel is threatening to engulf the entire region.
The Brutal Militia Trained to Kill for Iran’s Islamic Regime
The IRGC's militia, the Basij, consists of millions of "ideologically brainwashed and easily mobilized" volunteers.
BBC
Uncertainty over Iran’s morality police after official's 'disbanded' remarks
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
bucknellian.net
Jake Tapper speaks to campus community about future of American democracy
Conspiracy theories and social media played a major role in the outcome of the midterm elections, according to Jake Tapper, when he and University President John Bravman spoke as part of the Bucknell Forum Speaker Series. Tapper, the lead Washington anchor at CNN, has served as a reporter in the...
bucknellian.net
Breaking the Bubble (11/28/2022)
The world’s largest volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted last Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET for the first time in nearly 40 years. Its last eruption was in 1984, making this the longest quiet period for the volcano in recorded history. According to the U.S. Geological Survey its impacts will stay in the Northeast Rift Zone and will not be a threat to any communities, though much of the area is expected to receive less than a quarter inch of ashfall. Though “roughly half” of Mauna Loa’s eruptions since 1843 have avoided populated areas, according to CNN, what is not certain is the location and speed of lava flows. Shelters have opened as a precaution.
