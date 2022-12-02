Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball has a busy Thanksgiving Break
Bison women’s basketball had two matchups over the Thanksgiving break, beginning with an away match against the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 25 and home game against the Temple Owls on Nov. 27. The Orange and Blue fell to both teams over the break, 48-65 against Syracuse and 62-77 against...
Trinity falls to Southern Columbia in state semifinals
SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity’s run toward a state title came to an end at the hands of the five-time defending state champs, Southern Columbia. The Shamrocks fell to the Tigers 42-7 in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals. But it was still a successful season for Trinity, who won their first district title since […]
Burnette powers Steel High to state championship game
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s always dangerous to give Steel High time on the clock on the final drive of a must-win game. And it’s even more dangerous when Rollers running back Ronald Burnette is given the ball to do it. Tied at 21 and with about 35 seconds left in the state semifinal game […]
Come Along and Ride This Train
A dapper gentleman in a New York Central Railroad conductor’s uniform and black patent leather-brimmed hat with gold braid trim sat just inside the doors of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall. It was December 3, 2016, the thirty-third annual Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro. (How serendipitous that this year’s Dickens celebration is also December 3.) Bespectacled, with a crisply ironed white shirt and black tie knotted just so, ninety-three-year-old Ned Marrow greeted visitors at the Twin Tiers N-Trak Model Railroad Club’s exhibit. Tiny freight trains whirred along tracks past miniature houses with white picket fences, thumbnail-sized shrubbery, and tidy little lawns. Kids and grownups alike pressed up to the ropes separating them from the trains to watch the action. Ned relaxed in a chair, his arms on his walker in front of him, while he reminisced about his years spent on the railroad.
Bloomsburg workers go on strike
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Just three weeks before Christmas, it is not carolers lining the streets in part of Bloomsburg, but instead, workers walking a picket line. Saturday marks the third day of a strike at a car and truck insulation manufacturer. The gloomy weather seemed to fit the mood outside Autoneum Automotive North America […]
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
From rain to sun to Santa at Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro
Wellsboro, Pa. — Revelers had a rainy start to the annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Wellsboro on Saturday. Wet weather didn't dampen the holiday spirits, however, and those who stuck it out were rewarded with sunshine and, later, the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus! "The town was bustling," said Linda Stager of Wellsboro. "Every place was full, everything sold out (and sold out early!). People were in a good mood." Photo gallery Attending Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro is like stepping back in time. Enjoy this gallery of the 38th annual event on Dec. 3. From Victorian costumes to vendors selling their wares, to the arrival of the man in the big red suit. Photos by Linda Stager.
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Evangelical hospital welcomes new physicians
Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has added three new physicians, officials announced this week. The hospital welcomed neurologists Kelly Baldwin and Christopher Cummings, and critical care doctor Katherine Patil to its staff. As neurologists, Drs. Baldwin and Cummings specialize in diseases and treatment of the nervous system. Both physicians are practicing at Neurology of Evangelical. As a critical care physician, Dr. Patil specializes in serious and critical illnesses and...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Pottsville man killed by falling street sign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is dead three months after being hit in the head by a falling sign. The coroner says 36-year-old Kerry Spiess of Pottsville died Friday from blunt force trauma. Officials say it happened on September 6th when he was working on a sanitation truck.
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Academy Award winner makes guest appearance at local high school
A group of Williamsport High School seniors were treated to a special guest this week: Academy Award Winner Tom Woodruff Jr. The 12th grade English class, taught by Spring Moore, had just completed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Woodruff led discussion as the class viewed and discussed a variety of images of monster iterations over time, as well as several film clips, and explored the differences between Shelley’s novel and the “monster” versions in popular culture and film adaptations. Woodruff, a Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College grad, made a career in Hollywood with creature creation and effects, having worked on films such as Terminator, Predator, Alien Resurrection, and Escape from Witch Mountain. In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects for his Death Becomes Her.
Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera
A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
Things to Do in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
Whether you are visiting Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, for a weekend, a week, or even a month, plenty of things will keep you busy. The borough is located in Tioga County, 52 miles northwest of Williamsport. Things to Do in Wellsboro. Located in the scenic countryside of Pennsylvania, Wellsboro offers visitors a...
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland
Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.
Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
Lane restriction set for Route 15 in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County, during the week. According to PennDOT, on Friday, December 2, drivers should be aware of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport Borough in Lycoming County […]
Three PennDOT employees earn Innovation Awards
Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid. The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted...
