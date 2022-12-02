Read full article on original website
Not so thankful about finals work during Thanksgiving Break
If you are a frequent Bucknellian reader, the title of this piece may seem familiar to you. I am back, one month later, with a follow-up to my previous article, “Dear Professors, Fall Break is Not For Homework.”. Unfortunately, it seems that not many changes have been made on...
elearningindustry.com
6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path
Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
