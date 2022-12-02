ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Looper

Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy

John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
Looper

The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara

Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
The US Sun

Who was Irene Cara?

IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
DoYouRemember?

Peter Billingsley Opens Up About Reprising Ralphie In New ‘Christmas Story’ Movie

Peter Billingsley reprised his role as Ralphie Parker in the new Christmas Story movie about 39 years after the original movie aired. A Christmas Story has become a holiday favorite and fans begged for a sequel for many years. Now, HBO Max is airing A Christmas Story Christmas, which shares the story of how Ralphie is now all grown up with a family and has to make Christmas magical for everyone.
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”

Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan...
EW.com

The Muppets sit down with Brett Goldstein to reminisce about making The Muppet Christmas Carol

We're more the "God bless us every one" types than "Bah, humbug" contrarians here at EW. And that means that one of our favorite holiday traditions is sitting down to watch 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic work starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Muppets as the remaining cast of characters, including Gonzo as Dickens himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy