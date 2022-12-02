Read full article on original website
People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. "I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle...
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Said He Couldn’t Have Played Doc Adams Without 1 Man That ‘Scared the Hell out of Me’
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone played Doc Adams for 20 seasons, but the initial seedling of the character came from someone from his own life that initially scared him.
Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy
John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara
Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Peter Billingsley Opens Up About Reprising Ralphie In New ‘Christmas Story’ Movie
Peter Billingsley reprised his role as Ralphie Parker in the new Christmas Story movie about 39 years after the original movie aired. A Christmas Story has become a holiday favorite and fans begged for a sequel for many years. Now, HBO Max is airing A Christmas Story Christmas, which shares the story of how Ralphie is now all grown up with a family and has to make Christmas magical for everyone.
Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85
Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”
Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan...
MeTV Reveals Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Fight Is the ‘Roughest’ in the Show’s History
There is a wide assortment of fight sequences in 'Gunsmoke,' but here's the one that MeTV called the 'roughest' one on the show.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
The Muppets sit down with Brett Goldstein to reminisce about making The Muppet Christmas Carol
We're more the "God bless us every one" types than "Bah, humbug" contrarians here at EW. And that means that one of our favorite holiday traditions is sitting down to watch 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic work starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Muppets as the remaining cast of characters, including Gonzo as Dickens himself.
The Try Guys Expertly Removed Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos, And The Editors Deserve A Raise
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
