O’FALLON, IL. – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Market Coffee baristas Kim Forman and Tyler Rodriguez. They were nominated by a St. Elizabeth’s volunteer who witnessed their proactive actions in assisting an outpatient entering the facility. Forman and Rodriguez noticed the patient through a window as he was making his way to the hospital’s front entrance from his vehicle. He was using a walker and it was an especially hot summer day. The baristas quickly got some cold water and went out to meet the gentleman before he even got in the door.

O'FALLON, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO