Read full article on original website
Related
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
WTOP
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize...
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.
3 Things To Know About The Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is a slight favorite, but a big Election Day could swing the election to GOP challenger Herschel Walker.
WTOP
Employers regain some leverage; DC remains a remote work leader
Job openings declined by about a half million in October, according to the most recent data from the Labor Department. And, in the face of a cloudy economic future, the number of gainfully employed Americans quitting their jobs fell to the lowest level since May 2021. It may be among...
Biden not scheduled for first border visit despite being just 100 miles away
President Biden will not make his first official visit to the southern border when he goes to Arizona on Tuesday, which sparked criticism from conservatives and progressives.
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff has lower stakes than the two in 2021, when victories by Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff gave Democrats control of the Senate. The outcome of Tuesday’s contest will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking...
Democrat Warnock, Trump-backed Walker in tight U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Tuesday runoff election in Georgia between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker will determine whether President Joe Biden's party can expand its razor-thin majority in the Senate.
Comments / 0