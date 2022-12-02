Read full article on original website
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Buttigieg insists congressional intervention to prevent rail strike is 'best way forward'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says congressional intervention is the "best way forward" to prevent a looming rail strike that would cripple the American economy.
North Dakota, Wyoming Republicans urge Senate colleagues to pass rail strike bill
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) penned a letter to their Senate colleagues on Thursday urging them to pass a bill to avert the impending rail strike without adding paid sick leave to the agreement. The House on Wednesday passed a bill to avert the rail strike...
On The Money — Why Democrats are breaking with rail workers
Congress is set to take action to prevent a rail strike from upending the economy, but some workers object. We’ll also look at the increasing likelihood of a stopgap funding bill and a tepid economic prediction from a big bank chief. 🤒 But first, a warning about the brewing...
Bernie Sanders Mocks GOP Senators Who Claim To Care About Rail Workers
The Vermont senator said it's "hard" to understand how Republicans can be a working-class party if they don't support paid sick leave.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
A total of 207 House Republicans voted against a bill mandating seven paid sick days per year for rail workers.
Washington Examiner
Rubio says he won’t vote for deal to stop rail strike without worker support
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced on Tuesday that he won’t support legislation to prevent an economically calamitous rail strike if it isn’t supported by the union workers. The Florida lawmaker's statement, marking an unusual pro-labor position for a Republican, comes as workers at several rail unions have voted...
Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
The Senate voted Thursday to avert a costly nationwide rail strike next week that lawmakers in both parties worried would shut down much of the economy and further add to inflation. Senators voted 80 to 15 for a House-passed bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers brokered by […]
Why ‘Union Joe’ Chose to Make it Illegal for Rail Workers to Strike
After campaigning as the most pro-union candidate ever, Biden decided the economy was a bigger priority than rail workers' bargaining power
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
CNBC
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
US House approves bill to avert freight rail strike
Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to prevent a potentially catastrophic freight rail strike, stepping in to break an impasse between workers and executives during a critical pre-holiday period. His call was endorsed by numerous business groups and resonated with leading congressional Republicans, including Representative Sam Graves of Missouri, who called the prospect of a strike a "catastrophic economic disaster."
Senate approves deal to avoid rail strike
As President Biden prepares for his first state dinner with a foreign leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, the Senate approved a deal to avoid a crippling railroad strike. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details from Washington.Dec. 2, 2022.
Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike
President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in a statement. “I will sign […]
Sen. Sherrod Brown Defends Union Rail Contract Democrats Voted For
The Ohio Democrat said a strike would have devastated the U.S. economy.
Senate averts rail strike avoiding West Virginia, coal states’ economic damage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The US Senate approved a resolution aimed at preventing a nationwide rail strike that caused concerns about potential damage to our regional economy. Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Senate reached a deal on a measure to prevent a walk-out with a 80 to 15 vote. There were concerns a strike could economically […]
