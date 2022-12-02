ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

On The Money — Why Democrats are breaking with rail workers

Congress is set to take action to prevent a rail strike from upending the economy, but some workers object. We’ll also look at the increasing likelihood of a stopgap funding bill and a tepid economic prediction from a big bank chief. 🤒 But first, a warning about the brewing...
Washington Examiner

Rubio says he won’t vote for deal to stop rail strike without worker support

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced on Tuesday that he won’t support legislation to prevent an economically calamitous rail strike if it isn’t supported by the union workers. The Florida lawmaker's statement, marking an unusual pro-labor position for a Republican, comes as workers at several rail unions have voted...
DC News Now

Senate votes to avert costly rail strike

The Senate voted Thursday to avert a costly nationwide rail strike next week that lawmakers in both parties worried would shut down much of the economy and further add to inflation.   Senators voted 80 to 15 for a House-passed bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers brokered by […]
AFP

US House approves bill to avert freight rail strike

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to prevent a potentially catastrophic freight rail strike, stepping in to break an impasse between workers and executives during a critical pre-holiday period. His call was endorsed by numerous business groups and resonated with leading congressional Republicans, including Representative Sam Graves of Missouri, who called the prospect of a strike a "catastrophic economic disaster."
NBC News

Senate approves deal to avoid rail strike

As President Biden prepares for his first state dinner with a foreign leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, the Senate approved a deal to avoid a crippling railroad strike. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details from Washington.Dec. 2, 2022.
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DC News Now

Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike

President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in a statement. “I will sign […]
