CEO, longtime Colorado State University leader Amy Parsons tapped as finalist for president of CSU Fort Collins

When sitting down to enjoy a meal, how often do you think about your ability to grasp your dining utensils in your hand? Most people don’t think twice when picking up their fork to transport a tasty morsel from plate to mouth. But, for people with a physical disability, this simple task can be challenging. While working with clients, Colorado State University occupational therapy alumnus Andrew Flint (’17) was inspired to help, leading to a new venture into inventing accessible technology, the MagnaCuff.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO