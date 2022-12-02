CEO, longtime Colorado State University leader Amy Parsons tapped as finalist for president of CSU Fort Collins

Read full article on original website
Colorado State University
CSU alumnus puts ‘independence back on the table’ with accessibility invention
When sitting down to enjoy a meal, how often do you think about your ability to grasp your dining utensils in your hand? Most people don’t think twice when picking up their fork to transport a tasty morsel from plate to mouth. But, for people with a physical disability, this simple task can be challenging. While working with clients, Colorado State University occupational therapy alumnus Andrew Flint (’17) was inspired to help, leading to a new venture into inventing accessible technology, the MagnaCuff.
Colorado State University
Can virtual reality play a role in veterinary education? CSU researchers think so
A virtual reality game that simulates a veterinary clinic was displayed during a Department of Art and Art History expo on Sept. 14, 2022. Photos by John Eisele. You’re a fourth-year veterinary student, and it’s Day 2 of your emergency clinic rotation. Before you’ve had time for coffee,...
Colorado State University
CSU STRATA wins U.S. Department of Commerce grant to build startups at CSU, launches Lab to Life venture studio
A federal grant and matching funds valued at $1.6 million to CSU STRATA opens new opportunities to commercialize university-grown startup technology companies under a program called Lab to Life, or L2L. The goal of the program is to launch 15 new companies in three years by providing startups leadership and...
Colorado State University
Photos: CSU Marching Band illuminates Parade of Lights
Colorado State University’s marching band helped brighten one of the region’s largest holiday traditions, the 9NEWS Parade of Lights. The marching band, cheer squad, CAM the Ram and representatives from ASCSU were down in Denver were down in Denver to take part in this annual tradition. The free holiday spectacular featured more than 40 units, including extravagantly illuminated floats, helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.
Colorado State University
Happiness class hooks students on more than a feeling
What is happiness? Philosophers have been asking that question for more than 2,500 years and now, a new class at Colorado State University is delving into it, too. The course is part of a Teagle Foundation/National Endowment for the Humanities planning grant, which allows CSU students to explore important questions centered around humanistic concerns, including justice, evil, war, goodness and happiness using transformational texts from renowned thinkers throughout history, as well as today.
Colorado State University
New Phemister Trail will connect Gardens on Spring Creek to Centre/Prospect underpass
A new multi-use trail will be constructed in 2023 on the west side of Centre Avenue between the Gardens on Spring Creek and the underpass at Prospect Road. The new trail will improve access and safety along a corridor that is tricky to navigate, especially for cyclists heading toward CSU’s main campus.
