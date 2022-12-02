Read full article on original website
Related
Iggy Pop’s Upcoming Album to Feature the Late Taylor Hawkins
“Taylor came in with incredible style,” said rock icon Iggy Pop of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Included in a long roster of rockstars, Hawkins guested on Pop’s upcoming album, Every Loser, before his death earlier this year. In a recent interview with NME, the “Passenger”...
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands
It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?
Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
xpn.org
Here’s how Kenny Loggins became the ‘King of the Movie Soundtrack’
If you needed a hit for your movie’s soundtrack in the 1980s, there was a good chance you’d call on Kenny Loggins. The singer-songwriter created several hits for movies like Top Gun, Caddyshack and Footloose. Loggins has a new memoir, titled Still Alright, that covers his time as one of the best-selling artists of the ’80s, but it also offers a full picture of his work in Loggins and Messina, the band he formed with producer Jim Messina in the ’70s.
xpn.org
Listen to an incredible recording of Elliott Smith at Princeton, NJ’s Terrace Club in April of 1997
*This article originally published on April 12, 2018. Before he made a beautifully understated suit-clad performance at the Oscars, before his Figure 8 album cover turned the mural at 4330 West Sunset Boulevard into a L.A. tourist destination, before he tragically died at age 34, Elliott Smith was a singer with an acoustic guitar and some beautifully sad songs, traveling the country and playing gigs.
Inside The Incredible Life Of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The following article includes references to drug use. Fleetwood Mac has produced some seriously iconic songs over the years. Lyrics like "Don't stop thinking about tomorrow" and "Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies" have gone down in rock 'n' roll history. And these lyrics all have one thing in common: They were written by Christine McVie, singer-songwriter and keyboard player who joined the band in 1970.
Christine McVie used to play at the blues night we ran as teenagers. We were all besotted
When I met Christine McVie she was still Christine Perfect, the singer and piano player in the band Chicken Shack. I say “met” – this amounted to me plugging in her microphone, bringing her a glass of water and shyly thanking her at the end of the gig at the Juniper Blossom blues club that I helped run when I was 15 and still at school.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Bands That Got Back Together in 2022
We’re sure you’ve lost track of all the bands that got back together in 2022, so here’s the whole list to remind you how crazy 2022 was for band reunions. 2022 was the year when Pantera finally reformed with classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Zakk Wylde was announced to fill in for late guitar legend Dimebag Darrell, while Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will tackle the drum parts written by the late Vinnie Paul. The Pantera reformation will begin performing live in December 2022 in South America before touring with Metallica in 2023.
xpn.org
The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 12/3/22
If you want to hear some blues, check out one of the recent blues shows archived here. We are saddened to hear of the passing of drummer Tom Walling at age 51. Tom was a well-liked and respected drum teacher. He played with numerous bands in varying styles of music, but has been known for the past decade and a half as the drummer in the Deb Callahan Band, playing blues in the Philadelphia area.
Comments / 0