Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak
NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games
The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
WBS Penguins fall to Islanders
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Prior to the game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10-6-1-2) honored its three newest inductees to the team’s Hall of Fame: Steve Barrouk, Tom Grace and...
Flyers meet with the Devil(s) to get back on track
On Thursday, John Tortorella provided more transparency ahead of the recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning:. “It hasn’t changed my thinking as far as what I think needs to be done here. This team needs to be built, and it needs to be built from the footers. We’re not even in the foundation, we’re in the footer position as far as I’m concerned. Just try to build this foundation the proper way.”
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
PREVIEW: Red Wings head back on road, beginning Sunday at Columbus
COLUMBUS -- After concluding a season-long five-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will hit the road for a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday evening at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (11-7-5; 27 points) and Columbus (8-12-2; 18 points) is set for 6 p.m. on Bally Sports...
NHL ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED DATES FOR GAMES IN NASHVILLE POSTPONED DUE TO FLOODING
Just over a week ago, the National Hockey League was forced to postpone a pair of games at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville due to a significant watermain break. The two games that were affected were November 25th against the Colorado Avalanche and November 26th against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thankfully, the issue was fixed and Nashville was able to play at home just a few days later on November 29th against Anaheim.
NHL Rumour: Vancouver Canucks Forward Has Permission To Find Trade Partner
We are at the quarter mark of the season. Teams are flying high or they are trying to figure things out. One team that has surprised everyone in a bad way is the Vancouver Canucks. The team is at the bottom of the division and it has gotten so low that a player could be shipped out of town in a roster shake-up. Today’s rumours focus on Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser.
