Fox40
Brief break starting Tuesday before rain returns later in the week
The Sacramento area can expect a break from the rain starting Tuesday before it starts again Thursday night. Since October 1st, Sacramento has seen 3.16 inches of rain, 2.21 of which fell since the start of December. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Sierra Nevada...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
CIM to carry on in Sacramento amid holiday events being canceled due to heavy rain
SACRAMENTO — The wet and rainy weather led to many holiday events being canceled or postponed. Meanwhile, California's International Marathon crews braved the cold Saturday in preparation for the big race.Scott Abbott, Executive Director for the CIM, says the race is happening rain or shine. He says runners, who are traveling here from around the world, are excited about the cool, wet weather. He also says the rain has not delayed preparation efforts."More than anything, it's just uncomfortable for a lot of our people and volunteers out there," Abbott said.However, the cold and wet weather forced organizers of DOCO's annual Light Up the Holiday event to make adjustments. They had to cancel their drone light show in the plaza. However, the event still featured plenty of family activities in covered areas."We're just happy to be out surrounded by people and Christmas cheer," mother Emily Hansen said.Just west of DOCO, organizers for Enchant Christmas at Sutter Health Park were forced to close their doors Saturday after seeing no chance of breaks in the rain. Organizers say they will provide full refunds for people who already bought tickets.
Sacramento receives almost two inches of rain with more rain expected to come
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service shared how much rain Downtown Sacramento received on the first day of the storm. According to the NWS, on Saturday, Downtown Sacramento recorded 1.75 inches of rain, making it the third wettest Dec. 3rd on record. […]
Rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service (NWS). Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra […]
KCRA.com
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
rosevilletoday.com
Winter Driving Tips from Roseville PD
Roseville, Calif. – Throughout the year we experience a wide variety of risks when we get behind the wheel. With the New Year soon upon us, we’ll likely increase our chances of experiencing wet weather driving. You may even consider a trip up the mountains to visit your favorite ski resort.
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
KCRA.com
'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Back-to-back winter storms will pound Northern California through week. Here’s what to know
The first of two winter storms set to thwack Northern California over the next few days will hit its climax Thursday, as forecasters expect heavy, low-falling snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains along with solid rain totals in the Sacramento Valley. Between 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
KCRA.com
Uber finds a 50% increase in drivers across Sacramento, many cite inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New data by the rideshare platform, Uber, found a worldwide increase in Uber drivers by nearly 30%. Sacramento saw one of the largest upticks in drivers, with a 50% increase. Of new drivers surveyed, 72% said inflation and the cost of living were factors in joining...
Mountain Democrat
Warming center opens at Benham Park
Scout Hall — the little log cabin that sits between the playgrounds at Placerville’s Benham Park — will serve as an overnight warming center for the local homeless population over the next two months. The warming center will only open if temperatures are below 35 degrees when...
'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community. Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
