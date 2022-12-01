Dog licenses go on sale today
LOGAN – Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson has announced that 2023 Hocking County dog licenses will be on sale Dec. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023. If you registered a dog last year, renewal applications were mailed Nov. 30. If you wish to renew by mail, verify that the application is correct and return it with a check to the Hocking County Auditor, 1 E. Main St., Logan. You may also renew in person at either the county auditor’s office in the courthouse or at the Hocking County Humane Society. Be sure and bring your application to either location. A new feature this year is online purchasing using a credit/debit card. You can access this link: www.auditor.hocking.us under licensing. Blank applications can also be completed and printed from this site. For additional information you can call the county auditor’s office at 740-385-2127.
