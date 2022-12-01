ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Dog licenses go on sale today

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 5 days ago

LOGAN – Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson has announced that 2023 Hocking County dog licenses will be on sale Dec. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023. If you registered a dog last year, renewal applications were mailed Nov. 30. If you wish to renew by mail, verify that the application is correct and return it with a check to the Hocking County Auditor, 1 E. Main St., Logan. You may also renew in person at either the county auditor’s office in the courthouse or at the Hocking County Humane Society. Be sure and bring your application to either location. A new feature this year is online purchasing using a credit/debit card. You can access this link: www.auditor.hocking.us under licensing. Blank applications can also be completed and printed from this site. For additional information you can call the county auditor’s office at 740-385-2127.

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Logan’s Roadhouse Feast for the HOLIDAYS!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM YOUR FRIENDS AT WGRD AND LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE. WGRD AND LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE ARE GIVING 5 LUCKY FAMILIES A CHANCE AT A $100 GIFT CARD!. Logan's Roadhouse is also doing a GIFT CARD promotion Buy $50 Gift Card - get a $10 bonus card. Bonus Card Redemption: until 2/13/2023.
LOGAN, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Human remains found by hunter in Scioto County, Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Big, New Addition rolls into Cambridge Fire Department

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A big, new addition rolled into the Cambridge Fire Department this weekend. A new pumper, now officially “Number 3”, ordered two years ago was delivered on Friday. Council approved the purchase of a new “Sutphen” Fire Engine for the Cambridge Fire Department in December of 2020. The new pumper replaces an engine that is over 30 years old.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
WHIZ

Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas

SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
SOMERSET, OH
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Cedar Falls, Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio, USA By Roy Goldsberry

I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February 2021. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not-so-wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer, however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.
LOGAN, OH
WOWK 13 News

Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
595
Followers
882
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy