CandysDirt.com

Christmas Lights 2022: Deerfield Brings Tradition to its Holiday Display

Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History

“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition

First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids

FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

This North Cliff Cutie is in The Heart of a Conservation District

Oak Cliff is lousy with preservationists, which is no surprise to our readers. But did you know that Winnetka Heights isn’t the only notable conservation district in the area?. Besides Winnetka, North Cliff was one of the first conservation districts in the city. They snagged that status in 1996...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End

Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

This North Richland Hills Neighborhood Has a Sense of Style

In the southeast corner of North Richland Hills, just west of Colleyville, is the neighborhood of HomeTown, a master-planned community that bills itself as “traditional living with an urban flair.”. Originally constructed in 1999, HomeTown offers residents various amenities, from a 25-acre park system, which includes eight acres of...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors.  "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
