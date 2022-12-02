Read full article on original website
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOPLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
CandysDirt.com
How to Host The Party of The Holiday Season? Step One: Move to HALL Arts Residences
It’s that time of year when — even in Texas — sweaters and boots move into prime closet real estate and frozen margaritas served poolside is replaced with jingle juice and hot toddies by the fire. It’s also the perfect time to host a cozy get-together at home.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Deerfield Brings Tradition to its Holiday Display
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
CandysDirt.com
This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History
“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
This North Texas store is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday needs
Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
klif.com
Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
CandysDirt.com
This North Cliff Cutie is in The Heart of a Conservation District
Oak Cliff is lousy with preservationists, which is no surprise to our readers. But did you know that Winnetka Heights isn’t the only notable conservation district in the area?. Besides Winnetka, North Cliff was one of the first conservation districts in the city. They snagged that status in 1996...
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: How Highland Hills in south Fort Worth shaped a longtime resident
Right off Interstate 20 between Campus Drive and Oak Grove Road, you’ll find Highland Hills. Some people may turn their nose down on my community, but to me it’s home! The streets I ran as a young girl are the same streets I drive every day to get to our family home.
WFAA
After life-saving transplant, Dallas girl returns to hospital to spread holiday cheer
DALLAS — Ask 11-year-old Annabella spears to name the best Christmas ever, the answer comes right to her. Her dog, Cinnamon, was a big surprise last year. Even more surprising is that, for the longest time, Annabella hated dogs. “She was literally mortified of dogs,” said Shad Spears, Annabella’s...
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
WFAA
19-year-old dog adopted in Dallas enjoying holidays
Annie, 19, was left for adoption at a Dallas shelter. She found a new home and is still living her best life this holiday.
The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to Dallas: Here’s everything you need to know about Enchant
The world's largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to North Texas. Enchant has officially set up shop at Fair Park.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
CandysDirt.com
This North Richland Hills Neighborhood Has a Sense of Style
In the southeast corner of North Richland Hills, just west of Colleyville, is the neighborhood of HomeTown, a master-planned community that bills itself as “traditional living with an urban flair.”. Originally constructed in 1999, HomeTown offers residents various amenities, from a 25-acre park system, which includes eight acres of...
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors. "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
