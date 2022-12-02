ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich.

He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple.

Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.

Musk likes to make entrances when he does these things, so, of course, he had to ride into the announcement area in one of the new trucks.

But in addition to the in-person showmanship, there's a lot of visual crafting that goes into the presentations.

Ahead of the actual event, those skills were on display as well.

The initial images of the truck on Tesla's live feed were almost entirely black, except for its looming headlights. It's a good visual trick that quickly conveys the idea of "something new emerging from the dark." It tends to spark interest in the visual center of our cerebral cortex by conveying a sense of mystery and suspense.

Little wonder then that other organizations have taken note of Musk's success lately, including, apparently, the U.S. Air Force.

A New Bomber

The Air Force on Friday "revealed" its latest nuclear bomber in a special event at Palmdale, Calif., which was carried on Facebook and other social media outlets.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended and spoke as the Air Force revealed the B-21 stealth bomber.

The plane is being built by Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Free Report at its facility in Palmdale in the high desert northeast of Los Angeles.

And in this case there really is a lot of mystery. Ahead of the event, the Air Force had released only artist's renderings of the plane.

Among the many unknowns are how much each plane will actually cost. The Air Force had put the average price at $550 million in 2010 dollars, the Associated Press reported. That's roughly $753 million now. But because in-flight testing has yet to begin, the costs of working out design problems aren't known.

Suffice to say, the plan is already in striking distance of a $1 billion MSRP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSFId_0jVete6o00
Tesla/ US Air Force

Target Audience

Musk's target audience for his event was largely corporate logistics types and truck drivers. Those are the people whose decisions and reactions will make the most difference to sales of the vehicle.

The audience for the bomber revelation is a different and political one.

In effect, the Air Force, and Northrop Grumman, have to put on a show that's good enough to keep Congress coming back for more, and China on edge. Hence the Facebook reveal.

And sure enough, the new plane's image on the Air Force Facebook page showed it head on with just enough lights to show the shrouded plane. Cue the suspenseful music!

Big, expensive defense projects are tough to get started, but hard to kill once they get going. The B-21 program is already several years old and has sparked a resurgence in aerospace operations in the area, The Los Angeles Times reported. That's great for elected officials who want to boast of "binging home the bacon."

But flight testing isn't set to begin until next year and will likely run into many problems that will send costs soaring.

Those can end up curtailing even the best laid plans of defense contractors and military officers. The Air Force originally planned for 100 B-2 bombers, but in the end, only 21 were built.

Cyber Week Deal

Get Action Alerts PLUS for our lowest price of the year! The markets are tough right now, but this is the best time to have professional guidance to help navigate the volatility. Unlock portfolio guidance, stock ratings, access to portfolio managers, and market analysis every trading day. Claim this deal now!

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
The Independent

Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy