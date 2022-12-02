ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
carolinapanorama.com

$3M in grants to improve in-state meat processing

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is seeking to improve meat-processing capacity in the state with a new $3 million matching grant program. The funding will help local processing facilities thrive and employ more workers, assist the state’s more than 700 livestock farmers in serving local needs, and increase the supply of local meat for consumers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinapanorama.com

McMaster blocks TikTok on state devices

COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director...

Comments / 0

Community Policy