$3M in grants to improve in-state meat processing
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is seeking to improve meat-processing capacity in the state with a new $3 million matching grant program. The funding will help local processing facilities thrive and employ more workers, assist the state’s more than 700 livestock farmers in serving local needs, and increase the supply of local meat for consumers.
McMaster blocks TikTok on state devices
COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director...
