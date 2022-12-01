Read full article on original website
Related
defendernetwork.com
Houston’s Urban Nutcracker opening doors for city’s underserved youth
Dance veteran Traci Greene is no stranger to the performing on big stages. Her work has taken her all over the world and want to expand her love for dance and the arts to other young women of color who look like her. So, Greene along with her non-profit organization...
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Houston
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road test against the top-ranked team in the nation.
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
fox26houston.com
TSU Police Chief explains with FOX 26 as to why she's suing the university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young tells FOX 26 she’s suing the university, so the truth can come out. She claims TSU is retaliating against her because she told officers to stop acting as personal assistants for TSU President, Dr. Lecia Crumpton-Young. "They’re not there to...
Click2Houston.com
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
2 men have been arrested and charged in connection with Migos rapper Takeoff's death, police say
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston outside of a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1.
KHOU
Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights
HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
cw39.com
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
fox26houston.com
Hand grenade found inside home in north Houston, bomb squad called
HOUSTON - A bomb squad had to intervene after a hand grenade was found inside an empty home in north Houston. Deputies with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 say they responded to the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane after a cleaning crew said there was a hand grenade inside the home.
papercitymag.com
Mistake Eraser — Tulsa Tough Reggie Chaney Gives No. 1 Houston the Fight It Needs to Win On
FORT WORTH — Six-foot-10 Saint Mary’s center Mitchell Saxen is certain he finally has an easy layup, a freebie to pull his team within three points of No. 1 Houston and give the Gaels a chance to play the foul game in the closing seconds. Reggie Chaney has other thoughts.
Comments / 0