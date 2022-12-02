Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Park Record
Avalanche danger elevated with slides reported along Park City ridgeline
The early season snowfall has been a welcome sight for winter recreationists, but riders heading into the backcountry were reminded of the potential dangers over the weekend. An “unsurvivable” avalanche was triggered within Park City Mountain’s boundaries late Saturday. The area, which had not yet been opened, resembles backcountry terrain in other areas, according to Dave Kelly, a forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center. The avalanche occurred in the Rhino Bowl near Jupiter Peak, spanning 300 feet and running 500 feet vertically, with an average depth of 4 feet, before stopping.
Park Record
Kaillie Humphries continues winning ways in Park City
Kaillie Humphries is no stranger to the podium. In the 37-year-old’s decorated bobsled career, Humphries, a five-time world champion, has won 28 gold medals in two-woman World Cup events, led the two-woman overall World Cup standings four times and taken home three Olympic gold medals, including one in women’s monobob in Beijing.
Park Record
Local musical duo celebrate love with ‘Memories of You’￼
Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham are laying their relationship on the line — make that online. Park City’s musical husband and wife have released a video for their new single, “Memories of You,” and the journey they took getting the song written, recorded and videotaped was one for the books.
Park Record
Way We Were: Stationed at Pearl Harbor￼
The first peacetime draft in the history of the United States commenced on Sept. 16, 1940 in response to escalating wars underway in Europe and East Asia. While much emphasis has been placed on the draft instituted by the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940, many young men of that time chose voluntary enlistment in the armed forces.
Park Record
Park City Transit launching new bus service to Richardson Flat
Beginning Sunday, Park City Transit will enhance bus service to the Richardson Flat park-and-ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood as part of a pilot program to address traffic congestion this winter. To celebrate the new service, transit staffers will be at the two bus stops with complimentary food, drinks...
Park Record
Bazaar gets Silly for the holidays
The Park Silly Holiday Bazaar is heading back to a familiar venue — The Doubletree Park City Yarrow Hotel this season. The market, which will feature 80 artists, crafters and creative entrepreneurs, will run from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday hours are from 5-9 p.m., and hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Park Record
Betty Diaries: The dog who stole the lasagna. Not.
It’s been said that it’s not news when a dog bites a man. But here in Park City, when a dog steals lasagna, you’ve got a real story on your hands. The incident, which was reported to the Park City Police Department, took place around 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8. The agency was told a neighbor’s dog on Paddington Drive “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck.
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: On the struggle bus
You don’t write a (mostly) weekly opinion column in the local newspaper if you are the type of person who is afraid to champion viewpoints that might not be popular. You have to be at least a little comfortable with dissent, if not enemy fire. At least that’s what...
Park Record
Cedar Crest Village highlights concerns about growth on East Side
When envisioning the ideal town, often images of picturesque streets with a village core, complete with small businesses, happy families, community and cultural centers, farmers markets and open space come to mind. And someday, Hoytsville could be developed into such a place. The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission on Thursday...
Park Record
Summit County property owners can apply to sell land for use as open space
The next phase in the rollout of a $50 million General Obligation bond to protect open space is underway – and property owners are encouraged to participate. Summit County voters overwhelmingly supported the conservation effort last November, leading to the creation of the Open Space Advisory Committee earlier this year. Now, after months of work, the panel is opening applications to people who own land in the county and want to have their property assessed for preservation. Those qualified will be acquired for open space, agricultural protection areas or conservation easements.
Comments / 0