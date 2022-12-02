The next phase in the rollout of a $50 million General Obligation bond to protect open space is underway – and property owners are encouraged to participate. Summit County voters overwhelmingly supported the conservation effort last November, leading to the creation of the Open Space Advisory Committee earlier this year. Now, after months of work, the panel is opening applications to people who own land in the county and want to have their property assessed for preservation. Those qualified will be acquired for open space, agricultural protection areas or conservation easements.

