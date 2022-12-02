Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
qcnews.com
Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week’s park ranger shooting. QCNEWS.COM. Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window …. A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children...
qcitymetro.com
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
wfmynews2.com
Police investigating hate speech, threats toward children at north NC daycare
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting of a Mecklenburg County park ranger and making threats at a north Charlotte day care, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Tuesday. Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was arrested Monday in connection with both incidents. Investigators said Corpening was...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Community Link CEO announces retirement
CHARLOTTE – For 20 years, Floyd Davis, Jr. has served as president and CEO of Community Link, a nonprofit that helps people obtain and sustain safe, decent and affordable housing in the Charlotte region. He is retiring at the end of December. The nonprofit’s board of directors has named...
After new commissioners sworn in, Union County board fires top leadership
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners made a change in leadership on Monday night shortly after swearing in its newest members. As the balance of power switched on the county’s governing body, a decision was made to part ways with the county manager. “I...
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Wells Fargo reportedly slashes hundreds of mortgage jobs
CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo has reportedly let go hundreds of employees in the latest round of layoffs to hit the mortgage industry amid rising interest rates. That’s according to Bloomberg, which reports the job cuts took place nationwide. As the home of Wells’ largest employment hub, it’s unlikely...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
‘It should never go’: Group fights to preserve historic Black school in Gaston County
CRAMERTON, N.C. — A group in Gaston County is fighting to preserve a town’s last standing one-room school that served African-American children, men and women. They worry that a vital piece of history in Cramerton’s Baltimore community could be lost. Fred Glenn is the owner of the...
country1037fm.com
Wells Fargo In Charlotte Likely Effected As The Company Slashes Jobs
Blame it on higher interest rates. Wells Fargo in Charlotte likely effected as the company slashes hundreds of jobs. Wells Fargo reportedly let go hundreds possibly thousands of employees as the latest round of layoffs related to the mortgage industry. Bloomberg reports the layoffs are nationwide, Charlotte was not the...
qcnews.com
Maiden man charged with four counts of indecent exposure
MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town. After an investigation, authorities arrested the 30-year-old man for charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking...
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Person In Custody Connected To Daycare Vandalism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is now in custody in connection with vandalism Monday morning at Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road. Police say someone threw a rock containing “hate speech and various threats toward children” through one of the windows. No one...
Comments / 1