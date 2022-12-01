Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Tecnoglass (TGLS) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: What Will a Fed Pivot Look Like?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.24%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s SENSEX ended the day essentially flat, up 0.02% and down 0.05%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.40%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.53% and South Korea’s KOSPI was 1.08% lower. Taiwan’s TAIEX set the pace, down 1.68% on a broad decline with only Consumer Services gaining on the day but even that was anemic at 0.02%.
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound
As investors, maintaining a long-term focus is never more important than when the stock market is in decline. High-quality companies are often swept up in broad-based selling, even if their underlying businesses are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case for the two technology companies I'm about to share....
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) represent two very different ways to invest in the growing cybersecurity market. CrowdStrike operates a cloud-native platform that eliminates the need for on-site appliances (which can be expensive and difficult to scale as an organization expands). Palo Alto provides a diverse mix of on-site appliances, cloud-based services, and artificial-inteligence-powered threat detection tools.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Alibaba (BABA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned +29% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Is Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) as a possible option. VTRIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. VTRIX finds...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX). NMIAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. NMIAX finds itself in...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
Between skyrocketing inflation, a generally downward-trending stock market, and high-profile job losses, 2022 has been a scary year for nearly all of us. The combination of stock market declines and high inflation meant you likely moved backwards financially, unless you were one of the lucky ones whose salary managed to keep up with your costs.
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Loses 20.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in PBF Energy (PBF) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 20.2% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
