Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 12/30/22, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/3/23, and Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PEG's recent stock price of $60.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PEG shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 0.77% lower in price and for BDX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

18 HOURS AGO