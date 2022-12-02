Santa Ynez dropped two matches on the final day of the Cats and Hounds tournament in Paso Robles Saturday, losing to Lemoore 3-2 and Clovis 1-0. Against Lemoore, the Pirates went up 2-0 on an Aiden Tapia goal from a quick steal resulting from his high pressure defense, and a stunning Rafael Beleski goal from a 40-yard free kick. Lemoore was able to recover and put in three consecutive goals after Santa Ynez went down a man.

2 DAYS AGO