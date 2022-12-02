Read full article on original website
Related
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Look: Cam Newton In Stands Cheering On Brother In Playoff Game
Former MVP quarterback Cam Newton was at Zable Stadium this Saturday to watch Gardner-Webb and William & Mary square off in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Newton's brother, Caylin Newton, plays wide receiver for William & Mary. He transferred to the Tribe after spending time at Auburn and Howard.
Pending Bills free agent willing to do ‘whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo’
If you need a reminder of how good the culture is in Buffalo, Rodger Saffold gave you one on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Bills’ starting left guard took to social media and let his desire to continue playing in Buffalo be known publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo.”
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach is expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, according to a report on Sunday from Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to Brice, former Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly, who is currently a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama, is expected to leave Tuscaloosa for a “top-level coordinator role” on Sanders’ staff.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by Deion Sanders' success as coach
DALLAS — One of the more welcoming surprises to come out of 2020 was Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders taking the head football coach job at Jackson State. Sanders didn't just bring cache to the HBCU program, but established a winning culture. Since the 2021 fall season, the Tigers have yet to lose a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and Jackson State has gone 22-2 with Sanders at the helm. Bigger programs are starting to inquire as to the two-time Super Bowl champion's interest in coaching at their schools.
NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired
We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
NFL World Is Heartbroken Over Comeback Sunday
For much of Sunday afternoon, it looked like the Chicago Bears were finally going to do it to Aaron Rodgers. Chicago led Green Bay early on, with Rodgers and the Packers looking frustrated. This would've been a huge win for a young Bears team, as Rodgers and the Packers have...
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick
After a sixth straight loss the best thing the bears can do now is continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that. But what do they do with that pick? Well they have a few interesting options for sure.
Everyone Has Same Complaint With ESPN Sunday Afternoon
The final College Football Playoff rankings were just unveiled on ESPN. The field is finally set. While there will surely be some complaints about what the committee did, the bellyaching started early for some fans. Before the playoff teams were even revealed, people took to social media to grumble about how much the Worldwide Leader was dragging the process out.
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
LeBron James recently crossed Magic Johnson in his all-time assists tally. He already has more points than Michael Jordan. NBA fans think that makes him the GOAT.
Trent Dilfer Hires Alabama Analyst to be UAB Offensive Coordinator
New coach hires Alex Mortensen, son of NFL analyst Chris Mortensen, to lead Blazers' offense.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
Comments / 1