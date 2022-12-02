Exercise is a vital part of any good weight loss plan. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that getting up and moving as much as possible is essential to a healthy lifestyle, especially if you’re trying to shed some pounds. However, it’s important to consider how you workout and the type of exercise you’re getting. Sure, cardio is great, but it’s not all there is—in fact, adding some variety to your workout routine could make all the difference in your fitness journey. As it turns out, certain types of exercise may be able to do wonders for your weight loss goals by boosting your metabolism.

7 HOURS AGO