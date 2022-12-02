ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Pepsi Contest Calls For Mixing Soda And Milk For ‘pilk And Cookies’

By Newsy
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

Of all the things you’ve thought to mix with Pepsi — grenadine, or perhaps some rum? — milk has probably not crossed your mind. But the soda company is looking to change that this holiday season, inviting Pepsi fans to create “pilk” — a mixture of Pepsi and milk. Pepsi says the drink pairs well with cookies and even suggests leaving it out for Santa. You know, to give him a bit of a caffeine boost for a long night of gift-giving!

Those that haven’t heard of mixing Pepsi with milk may be surprised to learn that it’s actually been around since the 1970s — Penny Marshall’s Laverne even drank Pepsi and milk on “Laverne & Shirley.” Also known as a dirty soda, the combo has recently found new fame on TikTok under a new name: pilk.

Pepsi partnered Santa with actor Lindsay Lohan, whose new film “Falling for Christmas” is now on Netflix, to announce a sweepstakes for those who want to join the “naughty list” and get some extra cash for all those holiday presents.

Now through Christmas Day, 25 fans will have a chance to win a $1,000 pre-paid debit card by entering the Pilk and Cookies Holiday Challenge. To enter, follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok and share a photo or video of what the company calls your “dirty, delicious” pilk and cookies treat with hashtags #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents age 18 or older. While there is technically no purchase necessary to enter, you will have to buy Pepsi in order to make the drink for your photo or video.

If you don’t want to simply mix Pepsi and milk for your contest entry, the brand has created a few recipes that help you get the perfect ratio of Pepsi to milk, along with some extra mix-ins, like flavored creamers, turn these into fun, non-alcoholic party drinks. They’ve even made a list of the best cookies to pair with each recipe. The Nutty Cracker, for example, combines almond milk, coconut creamer and Nitro Pepsi Vanilla and is recommended for drinking with a peanut butter cookie.

You can find more recipes in a press release from Pepsi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUw12_0jVeiBkC00
Pepsi

By Kaitlin Gates, for Newsy.

Newsy

About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/Newsy1

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Simplemost

Simplemost

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy