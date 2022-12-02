ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Couch potato Remi available for adoption in Tyler

By Pets Fur People
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Remi is looking for a home for Christmas. He is a 75-pound bundle of love. Remi is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and is fully vetted. Remi is a wonderful guy – he is good around all ages of children and likes the companionship of other dogs. Remi would love to be a couch potato while he enjoys the Christmas tree. Best of all, Remi is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Remi call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org . Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org . Pets Fur People

Remi is looking for a home for Christmas. He is a 75-pound bundle of love. Remi is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and is fully vetted. Remi is a wonderful guy – he is good around all ages of children and likes the companionship of other dogs. Remi would love to be a couch potato while he enjoys the Christmas tree. Best of all, Remi is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Remi call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society's Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

