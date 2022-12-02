QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy driver is accused of hitting a man with his car twice and making anti-Asian remarks, according to the Quincy Police Department. Investigators say John Sullivan was driving fast down Washington Street Friday when he and the man exchanged words. After the victim was hit the second time, he was knocked into a ditch on a construction site at least 10 feet deep.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO