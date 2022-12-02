Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Wrong-way crash in Duxbury kills one
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Duxbury Tuesday night, state police said. Just after 9 p.m., a wrong way driver hit another car on Route 3 near exit 20. Officials immediately reported serious injuries, and later updated that one person had died. At...
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lukas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
whdh.com
Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
whdh.com
Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.
Somerville Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Weymouth Man Inside Laundromat
A Somerville laundromat became a murder scene after a man was stabbed and later died of his injuries, authorities said. Weymouth resident Joseph Muzzi, age 33, was stabbed in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 inside Spin Cycle Laundromat on Main Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office repo…
whdh.com
Quincy driver accused of hitting man with his car twice, making anti-Asian remarks
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy driver is accused of hitting a man with his car twice and making anti-Asian remarks, according to the Quincy Police Department. Investigators say John Sullivan was driving fast down Washington Street Friday when he and the man exchanged words. After the victim was hit the second time, he was knocked into a ditch on a construction site at least 10 feet deep.
whdh.com
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder appears in Florida court
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida court Monday and waived his extradition hearing, meaning he will now be transported to Massachusetts. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
VIDEO: 2 Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes At Cape Cod Airpark
Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed at an airpark on Cape Cod, authorities said.Falmouth Police and Fire responded to the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2, Falmouth Fire Chief Tim Smith told Daily Voice. #…
whdh.com
‘Go back to China’: Injured man recounts alleged hate crime in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who says he was intentionally struck twice by a driver who told him to go back to China outside a post office in Quincy on Friday is recalling the horrifying ordeal that prompted police to seek a hate crime charge. Daniel Ngo said he,...
whdh.com
MBTA moves closer to connecting South Coast with Commuter Rail access
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is moving one step closer to connecting the South Coast with Commuter Rail access. Gov. Charlie Baker will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Freetown station. The South Coast Rail project will provide service to southeastern Massachusetts for the...
Police in Florida arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death in Massachusetts
Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida.
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
whdh.com
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
