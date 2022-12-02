ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County medical examiner warns of possible phone scam

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Office of the Medical Examiner says it has gotten a high volume of calls from people in the public saying they have missed a call from the county office. County officials say the office will never leave a message or make  a call without giving the name of the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU hiring 3rd party to investigate response to deadly UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced on Tuesday that it will contract an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. This announcement came after new details surfaced about their basketball coaches allegedly holding onto...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers. On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed […]
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX

