Prineville man gets prison sentence for child pornography crime

Patrick James Adams must serve 210 months in prison along with a lifetime term of supervision

A Prineville man convicted of a child pornography crime was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in prison.

According to a sentencing memorandum from the United States District Court, District of Oregon, Patrick James Adams, who is in his mid-30s, pleaded guilty to one count of a three-count indictment, attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit content.

The court document states that Patrick James Adams chatted with and requested sexual photographs and videos from a person he thought to be a 14-year-old girl. He then traveled from Prineville to a library in Bend to have sex with her.

Instead of the expected teen, a detective was on the other end of the chats, and law enforcement officers were waiting for him in Bend. Adams was arrested, interviewed and admitted to his online chats and his purpose for being in Bend.

The crime that Adams pleaded guilty of carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The court document notes that he has an extensive criminal history for a man in his mid-thirties and that history reflects repeated sex offenses perpetrated against minor victims, beginning when he was a young adult and extending to this offense. He was therefore considered "enormous risk to society's most vulnerable members." Consequently, it was determined a significant sentence is warranted, prompting the prosecution to recommend a 210-month sentence along with a lifetime term of supervision.