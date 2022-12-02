ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville man gets prison sentence for child pornography crime

By Jason Chaney
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bVZL_0jVef35W00 Patrick James Adams must serve 210 months in prison along with a lifetime term of supervision

A Prineville man convicted of a child pornography crime was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in prison.

According to a sentencing memorandum from the United States District Court, District of Oregon, Patrick James Adams, who is in his mid-30s, pleaded guilty to one count of a three-count indictment, attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit content.

The court document states that Patrick James Adams chatted with and requested sexual photographs and videos from a person he thought to be a 14-year-old girl. He then traveled from Prineville to a library in Bend to have sex with her.

Instead of the expected teen, a detective was on the other end of the chats, and law enforcement officers were waiting for him in Bend. Adams was arrested, interviewed and admitted to his online chats and his purpose for being in Bend.

The crime that Adams pleaded guilty of carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The court document notes that he has an extensive criminal history for a man in his mid-thirties and that history reflects repeated sex offenses perpetrated against minor victims, beginning when he was a young adult and extending to this offense. He was therefore considered "enormous risk to society's most vulnerable members." Consequently, it was determined a significant sentence is warranted, prompting the prosecution to recommend a 210-month sentence along with a lifetime term of supervision.

Central Oregonian

Prineville business passionate about customer service and quality clothing

Holly Ceciliani not only loves clothing, but she strives to offer quality items for every age and every demographic of women It is abundantly evident that Holly Ceciliani of 2 Sisters Closet is passionate about customer service and quality clothing. Upon walking into her store, which is part of Sweet Willow and Company, your eyes are met with an eclectic and tasteful array of sweaters, coats, jeans, tops, dresses and accessories. Ceciliani shares a space with Violet Sage, which is part of Sumerli McLain's line of clothing and accessories. "I always have loved clothes, and I have two...
Central Oregonian

Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97

Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
