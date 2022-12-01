Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
WCC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.80, changing hands as low as $123.21 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
CX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.21 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
THRM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.25, changing hands for $74.57/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
NASDAQ
Why Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Gained 40.2% in the Past 3 Months
Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR have gained 40.2% in the past three months compared with 3.1% rise of the industry it belongs to. The upside was primarily driven by enhanced technology, connected vehicles fleet and pro-investor steps. Reasons for Upside. Avis Budget remains focused on expanding its connected...
NASDAQ
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
NASDAQ
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Coupa Software (COUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
The market expects Coupa Software (COUP) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Ametek a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and...
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Comments / 0